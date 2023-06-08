Submitted News

Students from Peebles Elementary enjoyed participating in “Read for a Bead” this spring. The students enjoyed visiting different locations around town and reading with special guests. They earned a bead for each time that they participated and the top bead earners at each grade level earned a prize.

Many community members, including high school clubs, sports teams, and local businesses and organizations took part and helped make this a success. Thank you to the following for all of their help: Lady Indians basketball players, Peebles Church of Christ, Mrs. Applegate, FFA members, Lady Indians softball team, Peebles Indians football players, PHS cheerleaders, PHS track team, and the Peebles Lions Club.

Also, thanks to the following for providing places to read: Peebles Elementary, Peebles Public Library, Hometown Pizza, Greene Beanery, Peebles Church of Christ, and Abby’s Place. Finally, thank you to Hometown Pizza and thePeebles Elementary PTO for providing prizes for our winners. They were all rewarded with a pizza certificate and a new book.

It was great to see students grow their love of reading through this school and community project.