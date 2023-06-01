To an enthusiastic crowd of about 200 plus, including reporters, community members, ODNR personel, would-be campers and public officials, ODNR Director Mary Mertz and others cut the ribbon on Friday morning (May 26) on Ohio’s newest state park campground.

“Everything we do is to expand the legacy this community has to offer to Ohio,” said Director Mertz.

The sparkling new campground built on what once was an 18-hole golf course, has 80 full-service and spacious campsites, five of which are ADA compliant, a shelter house and a well-stocked camp store that once served as a pro shop for the golf course. Other amenities include bath and shower houses, dump stations and grey water disposal, two archery ranges, which include a 3-D range and outdoor fitness/workout equipment. For the kids, there is a playground and a huge watery splash pad to cool down.

Perhaps the campground’s greatest attribute is the one -mile kayak water trail constructed from the previous water hazards on the old golf course. Kayaks can be rented from the camp store. A lot of the leftover green space on these 205 acres is being turned into a pollinator habitat. Although at the current time no campsites are close to, or offer views of the Ohio River, a two-mile walking and bike path follows the river. Within short walking distance is the marina with gas and docking space, and a boat launch offering boaters quick access to the Ohio River. For those that bring along the family dog, a spacious dog park is on the grounds for those four-legged family members.

On hand for the ribbon cutting was Adams County’s own Director of Agriculture, Brian Baldridge, along with state senator Terry Johnson, and now representing the 90th District, Justin Pizzulli. Other elected officials included Scioto County commissioners and also present were ODNR personal from the various divisions.

The campground is currently in what ODNR calls “Phase 2”, which basically means the campground is fully operational and the primary project objectives have been met. If funding is available in the future, then Phase 3 calls for more campsites, particularly along the Ohio River, upgrading the marina with possibly a restaurant, and other attractions added to the campground. I suggested, in the spirit of what the area once was, a putt-putt golf course or a driving range along the banks of the river, where would-be golfers could knock golf balls right into the Ohio River. I’d also like to see them stock the four ponds on the grounds with bass and bluegill for fishing and special kids fishing areas and events.

Shawnee State Park comprises approximately 1,000 + acres, including Turkey Creek and Roosevelt Lake, Shawnee State Park Lodge and cabins and a campground at Roosevelt Lake. It is home to Ohio’s oldest Trout Derby, miles of hiking trails and a nature center, all surrounded by Ohio’s largest state forest at over 63,000 acres.