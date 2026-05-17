ODOT Weekly Update

The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to impact traffic in Adams County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit OHGO.com for travel updates or follow ODOT District 9 on Facebook or X for current Adams County construction information.

State Route 136:

SR 136 Culvert Replacement — Beginning May 26, SR 136 will be closed for three days between Narrow Gauge Road and Ebrite Road. The detour is SR 136 to SR 137 to SR 247 to SR 41 to SR 125 to SR 136. Estimated completion: May 28