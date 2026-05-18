Matt’s Take: Only mid-May, but Reds must turn it around quick

Two weeks of nearly unwatchable baseball have taken place for Cincinnati Reds fans and this is largely due to pitching. While Chase Burns and Andrew Abbott are carrying the load, as well as a good start from the newly acquired Red, Chris Paddack, the rest of the arms have been atrocious. Cincinnati has 17 walks with the bases loaded, most by the Reds since 2021 (It’s only May).

Against Cleveland, the bullpen gave up 14 earned runs, 14 walks, and produced an 11.45 ERA. I don’t trust anyone in the bullpen at the moment, as they’ve all appeared to have command issues as of late. While .500 baseball is okay at this point in the season, it’s not okay after such a hot start to begin the season. There is time to turn it around, but that time must start soon.

Panic Button

· The Panic Button needs pressed on TJ Friedl. His inability to take walks and inability to get on-base has played a major factor into this Reds struggle. When Eugenio Suarez returns, Friedl needs to be the player taking time away from the club.

· Ke’Bryan Hayes needs to be utilized correctly. He is a defensive sub who can get occasional starts against left-handed pitching. Outside of that, panic button needs pressed. Enough with the “unlucky hitter” talks.

· Due to Jose Trevino injuries and to make room for PJ Higgins, the Reds have now DFA’d Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Rece Hinds, both hitters with upside and I surely wasn’t ready to give up on. You’re telling me we’re giving up on them, but keeping Kyle Nicolas and Luis Mey on this roster? I know we need pitching, but man, at least keep Hinds. Watch him turn into a MLB level hitter somewhere else. Panic button pressed on general managing of this Reds roster.

· Will Benson is now batting .176. They’ve given him plenty of chances to prove himself, unlike Rece Hinds. At what point is it time to move on before the lack of production and runners left in scoring position continue to crush the amount of runs being put on the board? Panic button is past due and I love Will Benson.

· Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino are both hitting horrendously. In a contract year, Tyler is batting just .174 with three home runs, and an OPS of a lousy .558. I don’t want “QB1” back in a Reds uniform next season, as we need production at the plate. Alfredo Duno appears to be a few years away so Cincinnati will have to make a move next season. Panic Button smashed.

· Brady Singer – Panic Button. Enough said.

Positive News

· Noelvi Marte should soon be called back up to the Reds roster. He should’ve been given a longer leash and is smashing in AAA. Weird to me how he gets a short leash, butthey allow Benson and Friedl to be back for nearly two months. Favoritism?

· Eugenio Suarez is needed and should be making a return soon, as he is now taking swings before games. I expect him back within two weeks and this roster desperately needs his bat in the lineup.

· Hunter Greene has his first bullpen session on May 26. He is desperately needed and could be back by Mid-June if all trends upward.

· Caleb Ferguson should finally join this bullpen by Mid-June, as he pitched in Louisville this past weekend. However, he had a bad outing and admittedly wasn’t “quite ready.” A few more appearances in the minors are needed.

· Rhett Lowder began throwing again this past week. While the Reds are without him right now, if the stars align right, they should have Nick Lodolo, Greene, Lowder, Burns, Singer, and Paddack ready to roll soon.

· Cincinnati is 3.5 games back from a wild card spot and five games back in the Central (as of Monday morning). Plenty of time to make up ground. Time to get back to winning baseball.