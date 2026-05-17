Southern State’s ADN program celebrates graduation

Forty-nine graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 7 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Amberlyn Brethauer of Highland County opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Director of Nursing Abby Storrs. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Marianne Price of Highland County led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Molly McCreary of Highland County.

The 2026 ADN graduating class includes:

· Adams County: Samantha Allen, Jessica Baker, Phoenix Elliott, Jessica Sowards, and Hayleigh Worley

· Brown County: Miranda Allen, Kiley Hewitt, Stephanie Kuhlman, Dakota Luther, Jacob Madden, Jennifer Mardis, Tabetha Moore, Emmalee Rockey, Courtney Saunders, and Katie Wagoner

· Clermont County: Natalie Clark, Alexandra Moore, Brittany Myers, Sumera Roberts, and Savannah Swader

· Clinton County: Dakota Gasaway, Elijah George, Jenna Jett, Marianne Price, and Jared Willison

· Fayette County: Kaitlin Clark, Preston Dunn, Jennifer Lawless, Laura Napier, Mia Snyder, and Kabree Tong

· Franklin County: Kaitlyn Chaney

· Greene County: Hailey Fannin, Chayce Watson, and Melanie Wuebben

· Hamilton County: Tara Brewer

· Highland County: Amberlyn Brethauer, Rachelle Clark, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Garrett Irvin, Paige Kelley, Alexis Kier, Molly McCreary, Taylor Neal, Brogen Priest, and Danielle Wright

· Ross County: Ashley Cunningham and Richard Miller

· Warren County: John Daunt

“We are excited to celebrate our ADN graduates as they begin the next chapter of their nursing journey,” said Abby Storrs, Director of Nursing at Southern State Community College.

“Throughout the program, these students demonstrated resilience, compassion, and a strong commitment to patient care. They are entering the nursing profession at a time when skilled and caring nurses are needed more than ever, and we are confident they will make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve,” Storrs added.

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2026 Semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – CNA, LPN, and RN. For more information, please call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640 or email [email protected].