2026 Jenco Award nominations open

News Release

The Jenco Foundation Fund is accepting nominations for the 2026 Jenco Awards, recognizing Appalachian Ohioans who have made a difference in the lives of others through community service and visionary leadership.

A partnership between the Jenco Foundation and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), the Jenco Awards celebrate individuals across the 32-county region who have performed noteworthy community service outside their paid employment. Jenco Award recipients exemplify the difference everyday people can make when they give their time, talent and passion to serve their neighbors and communities.

The Jenco Awards are open to people of all ages serving their communities across many areas, including arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Nominations are due by Tuesday, June 16. Additional information, the nomination form and a list of previous Jenco Award recipients are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco.

The Jenco Foundation and the Jenco Awards uphold the legacy of Father Lawrence Martin Jenco, a Roman Catholic priest who dedicated his life to serving others. In 1985, Father Jenco was kidnapped while serving as director of Catholic Relief Services in Lebanon and spent 19 months in captivity. Even in confinement, Father Jenco continued to serve, providing a listening ear for other detainees, including journalist Terry Anderson.

Anderson, who passed away in 2024, founded the Jenco Foundation in 2001 to honor the legacy of his friend, who died in 1996. The Jenco Foundation joined FAO as an endowment in 2011, ensuring that Father Jenco’s legacy would live on in perpetuity. Since 2002, Jenco Awards have been presented to nearly 100 individuals who, like Father Jenco, give of themselves and inspire others to serve their communities.

For more information about the Jenco Foundation, the Jenco Awards, FAO and how you can make a difference in your community, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) 753-1111.