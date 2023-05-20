The Adams County Youth Rally for April was held on Sunday, April 16 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist, Second Place- The Word Church, Third Place- Full Life Church.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- East Liberty, Second Place- Full Life Church.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist, Second Place- The Word Church, Third Place- Full Life Church.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist, Second Place- The Word Church.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- Full Life, Second Place- East Liberty, Third Place- Cedar Grove.

Total attendance for the Rally was 55 andthe attendance banner was won by The Word Church. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by Full Life Church.

The Olympic Youth Rally was held on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Welcome Home Christian Fellowship in Lucasville.

Teams representing Adams County at the Olympic Rally were:

• Primary Sword Drill: Evergreen Baptist, West Union CU, The Word Church

• Junior Sword Drill: Evergreen Baptist, The Word Church, West Union CU

• Senior Sword Drill: East Liberty, Full Life Church, West Union CU

• Junior Quiz: Evergreen Baptist, West Union Christian Union, The Word Church

• Senior Quiz: East Liberty, Full Life Church, West Union Christian Union