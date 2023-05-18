Submitted News

ongratulations to Emily Parker, third grade student at Peebles Elementary School for earning Honor Reader status/ The Honor Reader award is a part of the Accelerated Reader program. It is a popular reading program that is computer-based. Schools use this program to monitor reading practice and progress.

In order to become an Honor Reader, a student must read and pass the Reading Practice Quizzes with 80% or higher, certify in previous levels, and accumulate 100 points for books on a list of challenging literature that a teacher creates.

The PES staff is very proud of Emily for accomplishing this level and earning a total of 100.9 points. Emily is the daughter of Michael and Amy Parker.