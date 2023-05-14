Press Release

Getting an Associate of Applied Business degree online at Southern State Community College can be a great option for students who want to pursue higher education while balancing other commitments like work or family responsibilities.

Southern State’s online programming includes degree and certificate options in accounting, business management, and real estate brokerage. Students can also choose the traditional face-to-face setting as well.

“Our online programs are really gaining in popularity,” says Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic Affairs at SSCC. “You just can’t beat the flexibility an online program can offer. We know our students have busy lives and we want to help them advance their careers with as many opportunities as possible,” Goodwin adds.

A one-semester real estate certificate is also available online where students take only three classes to qualify to sit for the “Ohio Real Estate Salesperson” exam. Upon successful completion of this program, a student can get their license to become a Real Estate Agent.

“The business programs offered at Southern State can create a career pathway for the future,” says Associate Professor of Business, Jeff Tumbleson. “A business degree can help you get a better job, advance at your current job, or serve as the foundation for a bachelor’s degree. We help students prepare for the opportunities that are available today,” Tumbleson says.

To get started, students can visit the college’s website at www.sscc.edu to learn more about available programs, admission requirements, and the application process.

The versatility of a business degree can connect YOU to a successful career upon graduation. A business degree focuses on the critical elements that make organizations function efficiently. Companies and organizations near and far rely on the principles of business to be successful. With this degree, you can apply your skills to virtually any industry upon successful completion of the program.

Ready to get started on your business pathway?

Southern State’s fall semester begins on August 21 and registration is underway.

For questions, or to learn more, please email Tumbleson at jtumbleson@sscc.edu or call (937) 393-3431, Ext. 3678.