Johnson resigns as Adams County Economic and Community Development Director

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Holly Johnson’s name is featured in the newspaper quite often. She’s in the news because she makes things happen for Adams County and making things happen makes the news.

Holly is on the front page again this week, and it’s a bittersweet story. Our friendly and fierce Economic and Community Development Director resigned from her post last week.

There is a collective lament among many Adams Countians because we realize the vast hole Johnson’s vacancy leaves. For her, the position was much more than a job, it was 24 years of dedication and perseverance to grow and flourish the county she loves so well.

Johnson’s welcoming spirit, willingness to help, extensive knowledge of the community and “get ‘er done” attitude makes it nearly impossible for most to see her anywhere else but in her corner Annex office. The adage “walk a mile in my shoes” isn’t conceivable when considering Johnson – as most simply can’t keep up.

Along with Johnson, Shirley Thompson, Administrative Assistant, who Johnson describes as “so wonderful,” vacated her position. Although the duo has only worked together for a year and a half after the departure of Amanda Fraley, they have a shared common goal and faithful work ethic toward the betterment of Adams County and its citizens.

Johnson wants the community to know that her love for Adams County continues as she transitions into this next season of her life at American Electric Power where she’s accepted an offer pending a successful passage of a drug screen and background check. She said, “I’ve always taken great pride in my work for the county I love and have represented for 24 years. I’ve met and worked with many wonderful professionals along this journey in Adams County. Community collaboration and teamwork have led to countless projects and more than 30 million dollars in investments during my career as Director of Adams County Economic and Community Development. I wish all of those I’ve had the privilege to work with much success.”

Former County Commissioner Ty Pell said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Director Johnson for the past six plus years. During my time in the Commissioner’s office, our team led by Director Johnson, Commissioners Worley, Baldridge, Ward, and Moore, Adams County brought in nearly 30 million dollars in outside funding for infrastructure projects – Broadband, Industrial Park, Adult Training Center, Welcome Center, and many other projects. We have all had a vision of how to improve the lives of our citizens, and Holly has been a vital part of the improvements to our county. Her knowledge, experience, and connections will be sorely missed. Adams County has benefitted tremendously over Holly’s tenure as Economic and Community Development Director, and I wish her all the success in whatever comes next in her career.”

Danielle Steinhauser, a Development Specialist with CT Consultants, said of Johnson, “I’ve known Holly for nearly 20 years, and in all that time, she’s been one of the most continuously generous people I’ve ever met. She has shared her knowledge, her connections, and even her lunch with me more times than I can count. She wears her love for her community, family, and friends on her sleeve and is an incredible example of what it means to be a public servant. I feel lucky to have worked with her and blessed to call her my friend. I certainly wish her all possible success in her future endeavors, and I look forward to crossing paths in whatever ways life takes us.”

Holly Johnson isn’t one to toot her own horn or provide a long list of accomplishments. Johnson doesn’t need to – as the Honorable Judge Brett Spencer said, “She deserves a thousand toasts for the benefits she has bestowed upon this county – she is special, special, special.”

And with her ever positive and encouraging attitude, Holly concluded, “Every story has an end. But in life, every end has a new beginning. Adams County is in a great position for future development, and I wish the new Director prosperity and best wishes.”