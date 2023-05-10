Manchester girls, West Union boys second overall

Peebles’ Lucas Krieger competes as part of the 4 x 800 relay team in last Friday’s SHAC Junior High Track Meet in Manchester. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adams’ Payton Grooms goes airborne in the Girls Long Jump event at the 2023 SHAC Junior High Meet, held on May 5 at Manchester High School. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

“Bustling with activity” seemed to be the most accurate description of the area around the track below Manchester High School on Friday, May 5 as the host Greyhounds welcomed the junior high girls and boys track teams from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference for the annual SHAC Meet. A pleasant and bright sunny afternoon greeted fans and competitors as the meet went off smoothly and without mishap.

The girls team champion of the 2023 SHAC JH Meet was the Fairfield Lady Lions with the host Manchester Lady Greyhounds coming in second overall. On the boys side, the champion was Eastern Brown with the West Union boys placing second.

The meet was scored on a 10,8,6,5,4,3,2,1 system and following is a list of the Adams County athletes who performed well enough to earn points for their squad. The county’s individual champions are highlighted in bold.

Girls High Jump: 3. Lauren Shreve (Peebles, 4’0”); 4. Bella Gray (N, Adams, 4’0”); 5. Hayden King (Manchester, 4’0”)

Girls Long Jump: 1. Maddie Napier (Manchester, 13’11”); 4. Melanie Woods (N. Adams, 12’7.5”); 5.Payton Grooms (N. Adams. 12’2”); 7. Ella Shupert (W. Union, 12’.5”)

Girls Shot Put: 3. Aubrey Sturgill (Peebles, 29’5”); 4. Mia Kingsley (N. Adams, 29’4”); 6. Maddie Curtis (Manchester, 28’3.5”)

Girls Discus Throw: 1. Peyton Hayslip (Manchester, 69’2”); 2. Harley McCleese (Peebles, 67’9”); 5. Mia Kingsley (N. Adams, 61’5”); 6. Ellie Bosko (N. Adams, 61’4”)

Girls 4 800 Relay: 1. W. Union (S. Rhonemus, E. Shupert, V. Randolph, L. Armstrong, 11:35.00); 3. N. Adams (13:53.57); 3. Peebles (13:53.57)

Girls 100M Hurdles: 3. Jessa Tadlock (Manchester, 18.91); 4. Morgan Wheeler (N. Adams, 19.90); 6. Payton Shaver (N. Adams, 20.44)

Girls 1ooM Dash: 4. Jaida Harrison (N. Adams, 14.50); 7. Kinsley Fogle (N. Adams, 15.44)

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Manchester (H, King, J. Tadlock, K, Mitchell, G. Barr, 2:03.33); 4. West Union (2:14,68); 5. Peebles (2:15.04); 6. North Adams (2:!6.28)

Girls 1600M Run: 3. Leotie Carman (Manchester, 6:33.76); 5. Stella Rhonemus (W. Union, 6:43.79); 6. Alyssa McAdams ( N. Adams, 6:49.90)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 2. Manchester (55.62); 4. North Adams (1:00.71); 7. Peebles (1:03.96); 8. West Union (1:19.25)

Girls 400M Dash: 2. Raeghan Rothwell (W, Union, 1:08.07); 5. Ella Shupert (W. Union, 1:10.58); 6. Leotie Carman (Manchester, 1:!3.60)

Girls 200M Hurdles: 3. Bella Gray (N. Adams, 33.17); 6. Destiny Alexander (Manchester, 36.16); 7. Kendall Myers (Peebles, 37.16); 8. Reese Davis (Peebles, 37.29)

Girls 800M Run: 2. Maddie Napier (Manchester, 2:51.73); 3. Stella Rhonemus (W, Union, 2:59.93); 8. Emma Thatcher (N. Adams, 3:23.87)

Girls 200M Dash: 4. Joselyn Lucas (Manchester, 31.34); 5. Miley Hesler (N. Adams, 31.36); 7. Miley McIntosh (W, Union, 32.02)

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Manchester (M. Napier, K. Truesdell, K. Mitchell, G. Barr, 4:54.18); 2. North Adams (5:06.87)

Boys High Jump: 2. Andrew Dailey (W. Union, 5’0”); 3. Ian Raines (N. Adams, 5’0”); 4. Jake Thompson (W. Union, 5’0”)

Boys Long Jump: 4. Thaddeus Moore (N. Adams, 16’10”); 5. Samuel Griffis (W. Union, 15’2”); 7. Jake Thompson (W. Union, 14’6”)

Boys Shot Put: 1. Elijah Wallace (Manchester, 40’1”): 2. Logan Cole (W, Union, 38’9.75”); 3. Bryson Bolton (N. Adams, 33’7”); 4. Kaiden Robbins (N. Adams, 32;1.5”); 7. Braxdon Crabtree (W. Union, 29’1.5”)

Boys Discus Throw: 2. Logan Cole (W. Union, 114’7”), 3. Jaxon Baldwin (W. Union, 107’4”): 5. Kaiden Robbins (N. Adams, 92’3”); 6. Remington Hayslip (Manchester, 91’10”);

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 2. North Adams (10:43.24); 3. West Union (11:14.99); 4. Peebles (11:15.40)

Boys 110M Hurdles: 2. Thomas Barnhart (W, Union, 19.76); 4. Allen Will (Manchester, 21’11”); 5. Jake Thatcher (N. Adams, 21.44); 7. Hunter Stephens (Manchester, 22.64); 8. Xavier Haberzettl (Peebles, 23.52)

Boys 100M Dash: 4. Aiden Arrasmith (Peebles, 12.93); 6. Griffin Brown (W. Union, 13.20); 8. Cole Watters (North Adams, 13.37)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 3. Manchester (1:56.25); 4. Peebles (1:56.78); 5. West Union (1:58.53); 7. North Adams (2:08.97)

Boys 1600M Run: 2. Calen Vogler (Peebles, 5:33.23); 6. Lucas Krieger (Peebles, 5:50.68); 7. Ezekiel Newton (N. Adams, 5:58.29); 8. Gaige Knox (W. Union, 6:20.67)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 2. West Union (52.53); 5. Manchester (55.18); 8. North Adams (1:02.53)

Boys 400M Dash: 2. Aiden Arrasmith (Peebles, 1:00.14); 3. Cole Watters (N. Adams, 1:01.70); 5. Bryson Bolton (N. Adams. 1:02.07); 6. Andrew Dailey (W. Union, 1:02.80)

Boys 200M Hurdles: 2. Elijah Gammon (Peebles, 30.04); 6. Samuel Griffis (W. Union, 33.95); 7. Tyren Pennington (W. Union, 34.45)

Boys 800M Run: 3. Calen Vogler (Peebles, 2:31.82); 8. Jake Thatcher (N. Adams, 2”40.69)

Boys 200M Dash: 4. Griffin Brown (W. Union, 27.14); 5. Thomas Barnhart (W, Union, 27.31); 8. Elijah Gammon (Peebles, 28.01)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 2. West Union (4:18.73); 4. North Adams (4:30.97); 5. Manchester (5:00.29)

2023 SHAC Junior High Track Final Team Standings:

Girls- Fairfield 95, Manchester 86, North Adams 77, Eastern Brown 69.5, Fayetteville 58, West Union 42, Whiteoak 38, Peebles 34, Lynchburg 32.5, Ripley 30

Boys- Eastern Brown 104, West Union 98, Fairfield 91, Whiteoak 70, North Adams 60, Peebles 50, Manchester 34, Lynchburg 31, Fayetteville 24, Ripley 14