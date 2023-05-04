Manchester village council holds April 25 meeting

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There was a feeling of unsettledness from the minute one entered the Tuesday, April 25 Manchester Village Council meeting. Attendees kept filing into the room, and it was noticeable that Solicitor Tony Baker and Mayor B.J. Goodwin were late to arrive.

Goodwin called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m., followed by a moment of silence, and Councilwoman Gidget Applegate led the Pledge of Allegiance. Immediately following rollcall in which all Council members were present, Councilwoman Regina Adams asked Mayor Goodwin if she could speak on behalf of herself and the three other councilwomen, Gidget Applegate, Christine Henderson and Diane Brown. She said, “I’d like this to be addressed to the public and you all. What I’m going to be saying is statements that are true to the best of our knowledge.” She then focused on Councilman Dennis Barnd.

Adams relayed to Barnd that when he was interviewed for the council position to fill Shawn Francis’ vacated slot, they selected Barnd because he expressed great interest in the community. She directed to him, “Presented yourself as a good, honest, and respectful person.” The message Adams read to Barnd covered several areas. The letter stated that he attended a workshop for council members before becoming a council member but misrepresented himself as a current member. She said that Barnd had failed to report that he “had been convicted of a felony using a gun in a road rage incident.” Adams noted that the Veterans Club were initially impressed by Barnd and agreed to sell him a property they owned at the corner of West Second and Pearl Street. She said that Barnd agreed to pay a specific amount within a particular time, but the money has yet to be paid.

The address continued as Adams stated that Barnd wanted to work with the ladies on Council to remove Troy Jolly from his position. Adams communicated that following last month’s meeting, Barnd had requested a special meeting to remove Mr. Jolly but had asked the councilwomen not to mention his name because Goodwin would not grant a special meeting for him. The councilwomen did not go along with the request. Adams said, “You contacted the Mayor.” She described that Barnd spoke to the Mayor, calling the four councilwomen profane names and uneducated.

Adams relayed that each of the four councilwomen had written letters to Barnd and asked for a “public apology and to retract the names you called us and the false statements about our character.” Adams further stated that Goodwin had asked for Barnd’s resignation, but he refused. She noted that the Sheriff’s Department was invited to attend tonight’s meeting because Barnd had informed them that he carries a gun. Adams questioned Barnd, “Where is that person that presented himself to be such a good, honest, and respectable person?” She continued, “We do not feel comfortable working with that person you have become on this council any longer.”

Barnd responded, “There are so many false statements in what you just read. It’s difficult for me, at this point, to respond.” He asked the women on Council if they had firsthand knowledge of the statements he was accused of making. Adams replied, “I believe our Mayor.” Barnd countered, “So this is hearsay, gossip, and slander. And by you guys writing these letters is tantamount to libel.” Adams answered, “Not according to the attorney,” explaining that Solicitor Baker did not advise her.

Barnd refuted the accusation regarding identifying himself as a Council member of the Ohio Municipal League. He stated that Goodwin had asked him to come to the Council to deal with Troy Jolly. He continued that Applegate, Adams, and Brown had requested he do the same. Barnd said he “refused to get rid of Jolly until he knew more about the situation.” Barnd reserved the rest of his response for a later date. He concluded, “I can tell you that what has been said here is not true,” and requested a copy of Adams’ letter.

Regular business proceeded with approvals and calls to the public. Derek Insko was the first to speak and again addressed Barnd. He noted the gentleman’s agreement the Veterans made with Barnd, a fellow veteran, regarding the property on West Second and Pearl Street and the nonpayment. Barnd replied, “You don’t know the facts.”

Beth Frazer addressed the Council for the Manchester Renaissance Foundation regarding gardens. Goodwin stated that the Council voted to have Matthew McCluskey work the garden. Frasier announced that the Foundation would remove their items in the next couple of weeks.

Shawn Palmer discussed the last finance meeting he attended, which including Barnd and Jolly. Henderson was absent. He stated that the following morning a Council member told a Water Board employee that Palmer had called the workers there “thieves.” Palmer denied the statement saying, “I think it’s very unprofessional for this council member to address anybody after a meeting.” He continued, “I think we all need to get our ducks in a row and start working together instead of trying to bury each other.” Jolly admitted that Palmer’s comments were directed towards him. He stated, “I addressed the issue. The employees who have stolen time from us are no longer employed with us.” Jolly and Palmer had a few words between them, and Goodwin interrupted. Michelle Bilyeu of the water board responded to Palmer’s statement saying she felt “attacked.” Palmer apologized.

Brian Burke was next to speak and requested to reserve his time. Jolly explained that this was the only time to speak at the public session. Burke said, “I see that we have sheriff’s, lawyers – we’ve got all this for a council meeting. I think people need to get to the root of the problems, put their egos aside, and work together.” He continued, “What this town has become, I would not want to live here.” “When you fight amongst yourselves, nothing gets done.”

Tim Dever spoke about the blacktop situation on Sixth Street and the problems it is causing his father. He said, “Sixth Street is the worst street in Manchester.”

John Reaves announced the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus coming to Manchester on May 7 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Advanced ticket sales are Adult $13 and Child/Senior $8. Day of ticket sales is Adult $16 and Child/Senior $9. The Manchester Lions Club sponsors this event.

The meeting continued with Administrative and Committee reports. Solicitor Tony Baker reported working on everything discussed in the meeting – “good and bad.” He sighed and said, “Just problems, problems, and some other problems.” Steve Mack gave a detailed report on the water line project. Chief Bowman announced the new system that keeps track of water bills and notifies if someone has a water leak. There was significant discussion regarding Buster Ruark’s final pay from the Village.

Applegate asked the Council if the FFA and other school organizations would be welcome to present at Council meetings in the future. Goodwin responded affirmatively. Diane Brown interjected some much-needed humor by announcing, “I am not running for Governor,” responding to a sign set up in town.

Unfinished business was moved until the next meeting. New business included personnel issues which were tabled. The Manchester Board of Public Affairs (MBOPA) requested a raise. Jolly pointed out that the position of Mayor has not had a raise since 1963, and the Council has yet to have a raise since 1999. He noted that he could not recall The Board of Public Affairs ever getting raises. MBOPA requested an additional $100 a month, added to their current $100 a month stipend. Jolly proposed that the Council vote to double the Mayor and council pay. This pay increase would only take effect on January 1 for open seats and two years from now for the other four members of the Council. Goodwin suggested that the raises needed to go through the Finance committee. Jolly said a decision should be made before August 1. Henderson recommended tabling the discussion.

Applegate and Henderson will attend the RITA Annual RCOG Meeting on June 14. Goodwin appointed Jason Jones as the new Street Commissioner. Jones lives outside of the village, so he must either relocate within six months to inside village limits or the Council must pass a resolution to allow him to live outside the village limits. Henderson motioned, and Brown seconded to confirm Jones as the new Street Commissioner. All council members were in favor except Jolly, who voted no. A discussion on the park’s position combined with the street department was also tabled.

The positive high point of the council meeting was Terry Himes of the Manchester Veterans Club presenting a $10,000 check to Rick Bowman of the Manchester Life Squad.