Lula Mae Davis, age 82 years of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Crestwood Ridge Nursing Home in Hillsboro, Ohio. Lula was born April 17, 1940 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Herbert and Amanda (Harris) Prine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Chester Davis, great grandson Gabriel Delong, four brothers, and four sisters.

Survivors include three sons, Rick Waits(Angie) of Peebles, David Waits (Carol) of Hillsboro and Kevin Waits (Misty) of Winchester; two daughters, Lou Ann Jones (Mike Marsh) of Winchester and Patti Lowe (Mark) of Peebles; special step son Chester Davis of New Salem; a sister, Bessie Morton of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Aimee Waits, Levi Waits, Niki DeLong, Samantha Jones, Brittany Waits, Zach Lowe, Casie Cox, and Selena Mingua; and seven great grandchildren, Noah DeLong, Eli DeLong, Bentley Lowe, Carter Lowe, Willow Cox, Iven Cox and Daniel Cox.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6 , 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Marlyin Roades officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5th from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.