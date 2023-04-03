Bertha Edenfield, 96 years of Seaman, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born in Bear Creek, Scioto County, Ohio on March 30, 1927, the daughter of the late Jesse and Pearl (Spence) Newman. She was one of 13 children in her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elvas Edenfield. She was also preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and sisters and two grandsons.

Bertha and Elvas shared 64 wonderful years enjoying their lives on the farm together. Bertha was a devoted wife and homemaker. She took pride in her handmade quilts and large vegetable and flower gardens. She loved to read, bake, enjoyed listening to the Cincinnati Reds and always appreciated spending time with her family, neighbors and friends. Bertha attended the Seaman Community Methodist Church in Seaman. She was a blessing to all.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Karlena Edenfield and Dave and Becky Edenfield, all of Seaman, two daughters and sons-in-law, Delores Schneider of Washington Court House and Margaret and Dean Butler of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Norma Hilterbran of West Union and Judy Leeth of Berrysville; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Newman of Peebles and Janet Newman of Franklin; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7 at the Seaman Community Methodist Church in Seaman, Ohio with Pastors Ken Johnson and Steve Zinser officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Funeral will be at 1 pm. Burial will follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Bertha’s name.