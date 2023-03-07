Preschool application packets for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District will be made available beginning March 13.Application Packets will be available at the following locations: North Adams Elementary, Peebles Elementary, West Union Elementary, Central Office (141 Lloyd Road, West Union) and the Exceptional Education Office (1221 Lloyd Road, West Union).

To apply:

• Complete paper application packet.

• Return the completed, signed application and to the Central Office or the

Exceptional Education Office from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Log on to www.ovsd.usand complete Final Forms preschool enrollment 2023- 2024.

A completed preschool application packet does not guarantee enrollment.

Contact the Preschool Department with any questions or assistance needed, Preschool Director, Stacey Camp – (937) 544-5586, ext. 17815 or Tammy Fish, Preschool Secretary, (937) 544-5586, ext. 17830.