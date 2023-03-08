WUHS sending four wrestlers to state competition

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The success of the West Union High School wrestling program under the guidance of Coach Michael Felts continued last weekend as the Dragons will be sending a quartet of wrestlers into OHSAA state tournament competition after their performances in the boys district and girls regional tournaments. Heading for the state meet will be Ethan Cantrell, the first male wrestler in school history to reach that plateau, along with girls wrestlers Scotlyn Adams, Leena Blanton and Alexis Cowan, who will all be competing in the first-ever OHSAA sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament.

According to Coach Felts, Ethan Cantrell, the lone WUHS wrestler, competed at the Boys Division III District Tournament in Troy, Ohio this past Friday and Saturday. The District Tournament is the last stop before the State Tournament. The top four athletes in each weight class advance to the State Tournament this weekend in Columbus.

“Ethan came into the tournament as a sectional champ which gave him a great draw to make the state tournament,” said Coach felts. Cantrell’s first match only lasted 10 seconds, as he pinned Beau Garnett of Preble Shawnee to advance to the quarter finals where he would face Trey Huber of Versailles. Cantrell edged out Huber 5-0 to advance to the district semifinals where he would wrestle #4 ranked Kyle Schroer of Troy Christian. Evan with the loss to Schroer, Ethan was still alive and had an opportunity to make the state tournament. He would fall to #6 ranked Carson Taylor of Covington. Cantrell dominated the whole match as he would win 9-2 punching his ticket to the state tournament. In the finals for 3rd / 4th, he would face Huber again, this time pinning him in 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

“Ethan wrestled the best I have seen him wrestle all year,” said Felts. “I made a comment to a fellow coach before wrestling started Friday afternoon, that we have not seen the best of him yet. I truly believe that he is one of the best 106 lb wrestlers in the state. Ethan has a great opportunity to bring home a placement this weekend. Our expectation is for him to hit the state finals. If he wrestles like he has for the past two weekends he will place with ease.”

“Going to state as a sophomore in high school is pretty great actually,” says Cantrell. “I was one match away last year and so being able to go this year really makes me feel great about myself. My goal at state is to hopefully make it past my first two matches so I’m able to place in the top 8.”

On Sunday, March 5 the West Union girls wrestling team competed at the Southwest Regional tournament at Harrison High School. Unlike the boys, the girls only have one qualifying tournament before the state tournament. Every girl that places top four in the regional qualifies for the state tourney. “

Going into the regional my expectations were very high,” said felts. “Focusing on individuals placing the top 4 and qualifying for state. Out of the 8 girls that wrestled this Sunday I thought that we had the opportunity to get 5 to the state tournament.”

Scotlyn Adams was able to reach the regional final after pinning her first two matches. Once in the finals, Adams dropped her match to #1 ranked Chloe Dearwester of Harrison High School. Adams Finished the day as Regional Runner-Up becoming the first girl of the day to qualify for West Union.

“Scotlyn is no stranger to the State Tournament as she is a 3-time qualifier now,” explained Coach Felts. “Last year she took 5th, this year we are looking at her getting into the state finals. Emma Crawford wrestles very well, I am very pleased with the growth she has shown as a freshman. After dropping her first match to the #1 seed, she came back with two very strong pins. Crawford’s 4th match of the day did not go as well as we wanted. After dropping her second match she was eliminated from the tournament. Skylan Pennington started off strong with a pin over Price of Fairfield. After her first win, Pennington dropped her next match to the #4 seeded girl. The day would continue for Pennington as she would get a pin in her next match advancing her to the consolation quarter finals where she would eventually lose to state alternate, Hasty of Eaton. I have been so blessed to have been able to coach Skylan this year. She shows so much heart when she wrestles. She has been right there the last two years knocking on the door of state, I can not wait to see what she does in the off season to close the gap and make another run at the state tournament next year.”

“I’m so much more excited this year,” said Adams. “We’re at the Schottenstein Center now which is a lot better. Hopefully I’ll hit the final this year. I have 96 career wins in three years and if I win the finals I’ll hit 100.”

Leena Blanton came into the weekend seeded third and would eventually finish third, qualifying her to state after she went 4-1 on the day only losing to the tournament runner up. Blanton had a huge win in the consolation semis over the the #8 ranked girl in the state, Morton of Miamisburg, to punch her ticket to the state tournament. Just like Adams, Blanton is no stranger to the State Tournament. This is her second trip.

“I feel a lot more confident this year than I did last year,” said Blanton. “I feel like I’m better prepared and m this has been a goal from day one and I want to be on the podium this year.”

Even though Sara Boldman came up short of qualifying for the state tournament she wrestled very well in the toughest weight class of the tournament. Kyra Gray started her day off very well with a first period pin. Although she lost her next match to the #1 seed she was able to bounce back in the consolation bracket with a couple of strong wins before dropping her second match to end her day in the consolation quarters. Kymora Webb did not have the best day as she went 0-2.

The last WU girl to wrestle for a spot at the state tournament was Alexis Cowan. Cowan entered the tournament as the #2 seed in her weight class. With a first round pin Cowan would make it to the semi-finals where she would drop her match to the #6 ranked girl in the stat,e dropping her to the consolation semis where she would bounce back and revenge a loss she took two weeks ago. A win over Curtis of Fairfield would punch Cowan’s ticket to state, making her the third Lady Dragon to qualify. Because of all the girls and their effort as individuals the team finished 3rd out of 48 schools.

“I’m really excited to be able to go to state as a sophomore,” says Cowan. “I placed third in every tournament I went to this year so I’m thrilled to be able to make it to state. I’m shooting for placing and I’ll try to beat the best girl in the state but if I don’t I just have to keep fighting for another spot. I can’t give up.”

“I am very happy for them as a team, finishing 3rd in a one division regional tournament is a huge accomplishment,” says Coach Felts.

“With this being the first year for the OHSAA to adopt girls wrestling I am pumped for these young ladies. I can not be more proud of everyone that has wrested and been a part of history this year. Scotlyn Adams, Leena Blanton and Alexis Cowan will join Ethan Cantrell this weekend at the 86th State Tournament.”

“I am very confident that these three ladies can bring home some hardware this weekend,” Felts continued. “Scotly has a very good draw to get to the state finals. Leena Blanton is in the second deepest weight class at the tournament. Her draw looks good as well to be on the podium. Alexis Cowan has the #1 ranked girl in the state in round one. Even if she drops that match her path to placement looks very good.”

“I can not be more happy with this season. There have been some struggles along the way this year, but as I say every year the regular season is just practice for the postseason. I have been a coach for over 25 years now and this is the first time that I have had the talent that I have and the great news is all these athletes will be back next year. I am blessed to have been a part of this journey so far and I can not wait to see what Columbus has for these athletes.”