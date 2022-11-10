By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association recently released its honorees for the 2022 All-District Girls and Boys Golf Teams and as expected, Adams County was well represented.

Though she certainly could have made an argument for First Team honors, Manchester’s Taylor Ralston was named to the Division II Girls All-District Second Team. Ralston’s teammate, Jenna Campbell, was named Honorable Mention as was West Union’s Korynne Blanton.

In Division III boys, no less than nine Adams County golfers received All-District recognition, beginning with North Adams’ Ethan Taylor, who was named to the First Team.

The Division III Boys Second Team All-District included West Union’s Matthew Griffis, Manchester’s Karson Reaves, West Union’s Chase Taylor and North Adams’ Breestin Schweickart.

Honorable Mention in Division III Boys went to West Union’s Adam Cooper, Peebles’ Keltin Robinson, Manchester’s Drew Kennedy, and North Adams’ Christopher Hall.

After leading his team to sectional and district championships and a trip to the OHSAA State Tournament, North Adams’ Jamie Hall was honored as the Division III Boys Coach of the Year.