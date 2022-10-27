“Be that person for them”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Adams County All-In Foster Care Summit provided contemplative stories, the dissemination of helpful resources, and the privilege of getting to know, share, laugh, cry, and commune with amazing people.

You may not know much about the foster care system. But many children are not fortunate to find loving foster and adoptive families. The depravity and hurt that some children experience is beyond what we can comprehend. And when brought to light, it is painful, ugly, and hard to hear. Once we know, we become responsible for changing the narrative. The Summit offered information, resources, testimonies, and hope. Nearly two hundred faith leaders and community members participated. And as one participant put it, “felt like they were drinking from a fire-hose.” There was much information to marinate on for months to come.

Veronica Grooms, Adams County Court Administrator, and Ashley McCarty, Community Coordinator, spearheaded the event held on Friday, October 21, at the Red Barn Event Center. They met Lynn Johnson, President of All-In Fostering Futures and former Assistant Secretary for The Administration for Children and Families in the US Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration, and Greg Clutter, Director of Foster Care Initiatives for Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a few months ago at a Summit held in West Virginia. Grooms and McCarty knew we needed a movement for foster care in Adams County.

Grooms said, “The task was not just hosting a Summit, it was a journey that was immeasurable.” After reflecting on the Summit, she stated, “Wow, what a journey!” McCarty said when they found out Lynn Johnson was available in October and that the month was Foster Youth Voice Month, “It was perfect. We couldn’t refuse.” She stated, “When we got off the call with Lynn, we finally realized the magnitude of what we were about to take on. Our children’s lives could be greatly affected by what we were about to do – and did achieve.”

Grooms and McCarty spoke at many churches sharing, as Grooms put it, “negative information about broken families that most don’t want to hear.” But she adds, “I had the opportunity of meeting many wonderful people who are stepping up to the ‘All-in’ challenge.” McCarty piggybacks, saying, “We rallied them to take action and invited them to come to the Summit and learn how we all could help our children.”

McCarty also thanked those who contributed to the effort. She stated, “When we needed speakers, God placed them in front of us.” She acknowledged presenters Pastor Mike Parks, Lynn Johnson, Matt Peiffer, Lucan Phillips, Keri Richmond, Randy and Alicia Slack, Jason Johnson, Luke Rhonemus, Emily Stephens, Lisa Remy, Jade Osman, Amy Tuell, Chris Combs, Madena Leonard, Cortney Brumley, Greg Clutter, and Danielle Poe. McCarty expressed gratitude to the Cantrell Company for providing The Big Red Barn, Tom Sutton and Eastgate Chick-Fil-A for donating lunch, The Landing at Brush Creek for lodging, and Chef Blake Larson for driving up from Asheville, North Carolina to cook the meals. She also thanked all the vendors – Adams County CPS Board, COAD, OhioKan, CASA, Adams County Health Department, Coalition of Care, Beechacres, Necco and the Adams County Probation Department, Nancy Cluxton, Lisa Fizer, and Randy Osman. McCarty added, “We want to extend our deepest gratitude to Tony and Susan Kalezis, our two-man production team at The Red Barn, for making the day run smoothly.”

Judge Brett Spencer has cultivated support and excitement for the Summit and has big plans to help Adams County establish a youth ranch using the Chestnut Mountain Ranch as a resource. Spencer stated,” For two years, we have been keenly aware of the need to enhance and supplement foster care families. These foster parents are heroes to the children they selflessly care for and to our community. Our court system and many supportive agencies adopted the motto, ‘it is easier to build a strong child than to repair a broken man/woman.’ The All-in Foster Care Summit fully displayed various ideas and the tools available to ensure sustainability for our foster families. As a community, we can offer support for these families and the children they so admirably protect and nurture.”

Each Summit speaker added an element of information that further elaborated on the great need for “All-In” foster care. As Grooms noted, the “living champions” adults, Peiffer, Phillips, and Richmond, had a significant impact as they spoke on their experiences in foster care. Johnson led the panel of three in a discussion regarding their experiences. When asked if there is a foster care crisis, Richmond said, “Absolutely! We have not seen a reduction in the number of children and youth entering the system. We continue to feed the beast that is the system. And I think that a big piece of it is because we’re not focusing enough on this opportunity zone of young people, not just young people in foster care but young people in general from the ages of 16 to 28. That is when many people start families. It’s about any young person who’s experienced adversity, trauma, or tribulation. That’s our opportunity to help them heal so when they start a family; it can start from a full place.”

When asked about tangible things people could do to help with the system, Peiffer answered, “The Department of Children Services needs to be more open to sharing the real stories and the real situations plaguing and causing issues.” He told about a situation where a young person had to outstay his jail sentencing because there wasn’t a home for him (evidently, no one had shared the need). He also explained how kids in the system want someone to care about holidays, birthdays, and other life events. Peiffer stated, “It’s really simple. It’s not something that we need to overthink. There are holidays, birthdays, Christmas – think simple and be more apt to share data.”

Phillips answered the same question saying, “It’s not about seeing what we go through; it’s about understanding. Put yourself in our shoes; how would I (you) feel? That’s when the action takes place. It always takes a village. All that kid and young adult want are for someone to be there for them every step of the way.” One comment that Phillips made was, “We are human beings, not clients.” It was an impactful statement, and suddenly client seemed like such an inhospitable word.

Grooms said all three “champions” had a mutual message, “It only takes ONE person in a child’s life that cares. So, I challenge the adults in our county to think about all the children they know. Do they each have that one person? If not, be that person for them.” McCarty said, “We aren’t done yet. The real work begins as we return to churches and start building Care Communities for our foster, adoptive, kinship, and biological families.”

It was a privilege to spend time with Richmond, Peiffer, Phillips, Johnson, and Clutter on Thursday and Friday evenings. Their insight and experience are invaluable. They were amazed by the Adams County Health Department, Ohio Means Jobs, and other local agencies and what lengths they have taken toward mental health and holistic wellness. They also reminded us how fortunate we are to have a court system in Adams County that passionately cares and extensively works to find better ways to serve and help individuals – especially youth.

After returning to his home state of Florida, Lucan Phillips texted regarding the Summit, “It was a wonderful experience to know that we are being heard and loved. The impact of being embraced by people and the love you all have shown was very touching.” Presenter, Greg Clutter, said, “The All-in Summit was a great showing of collaboration for vulnerable children and families in Adams County. There is no doubt that something unique and meaningful for families is beginning in this community.” Lynn Johnson stated, “I wish I could clone Judge Spencer and the Adams County community. The energy, expertise, and determination to make the county the safest place to raise a family is impressive. The care for the most vulnerable people, abused, neglected, hungry, or homeless is motivating. I can’t wait to see all that will be done this year to make a difference. I truly applaud this community.”

The “Champions” showed much grace to those who had failed them. Their positive attitudes and inspiring aspirations shed shards of light and hope. Their willingness to be vulnerable and transparent is a gift they are offering to teach us to do better. Now it’s up to us to stay on that Summit, maintain the energy and excitement, and take what we’ve learned to surround children and foster families with the support they need.