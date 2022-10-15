The Adams County Public Library has launched an online survey to gather public input for their next strategic plan. The survey can be accessed by visiting the Adams County Public Library website at adamscolibrary.org or by scanning a QR code posted at any of the library’s Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, or West Union locations. Print surveys are also available at each location upon request.

According to the Library’s Executive Director, Nick Slone, It’s been several years since the completion of the last strategic plan. With the renewal of the library’s local tax levy this past November, this is an ideal time to review priorities and make sure resources are used as efficiently and effectively as possible. Please help us shape the future of your library.”

As a part of this process the Library will also be following up with interviews and focus groups. The current deadline to complete the survey is the end of October, but the deadline may be extended to allow for more responses. All responses are anonymous, unless you opt to supply contact information for follow-up group sessions.

For more information, contact Adams County Public Library Executive Director Nick Slone at sloneni@adamscolibrary.org or (937) 587-2085.