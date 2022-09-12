Holly L. Flores Shivener passed away Friday, September, 9 at the Hospice of Hope at Adams County Regional Medical Center. Holly was born November 25, 1973, the daughter of Randy and Teresa Dryden of West Union, Ohio. She attended the Church of Christ and Christian Union.

Holly graduated from Southern State Community College with a degree in Early Childhood Development after attending West Union High School. Holly was the director of the Kindercare Learning Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Nicholas Shivener of West Union, one son Jonathan Flores of Cincinnati; and one daughter, Makenah James of Peebles; her parents, Randy and Teresa Dryden of West Union; one brother, Dennie Dryden and LaTrell and children of Anderson, Indiana; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience at the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union with Reverend Richard Lloyd officiating. Graveside services will be at the West Union Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Hope or the American Cancer Society.