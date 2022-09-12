Harlan Frank Plummer, 102 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Anthology of Mason Assisted Living Facility, in Mason, Ohio.

Harlan was born on December 15, 1919, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Jessie Plummer.

In addition to his parents, Harlan was preceded in death by his wife, Viola (Carter) Plummer, whom he married on November 14, 1944, and who passed away on February 13, 2008; and by his daughters, Beverly McKenzie and Sandra Finley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Plummer II, and his sister, Milly Plummer. Harlan is survived by his grandchildren, Connie (Greg) Viox, Steve (Heather) McKenzie, Kathy (John) Fulton, Barbara (Marc) Coutu, David (Jennifer) Finley, Kenny (Robin) Finley, and Raymond (Josie) Finley; as well as several great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard beginning at 7 p.m. Memorial services will follow the military service on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The service will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. The family intends to inter Harlan’s remains in the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.