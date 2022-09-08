Submitted News

Plans are being made for the annual Craft Show/Sale to be held at the Rambler Center in Russellville, Ohio on November 5. There are still a small number of tables for sale to crafters.

The first Rambler Center Craft Show was held in November 2004. It was an annual event until the COVID pandemic, but will be back this year. Mary Kelch of Bethel, Ohio, who passed away in 2021, was the chairperson of the first show and this year’s show will be in her memory.

The classes for Knitting and Crocheting are also open again and all ladies are invited to join. If you are interested, contact Audrey Haas at (937) 608-2715.

The Knitters and Weavers will again have a Rambler Center Table. Raffle tickets will be sold all day for a beautiful homemade afghan. There will be a door prize and many other events. Food will be serves all day by the Russellville Community Action Planners.

Tables are $15,m please contact Lucille Gelter at (937) 377-5224.