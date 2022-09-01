“We’ve got to do better than this”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“You spend all your time waiting for a second chance.” Sara McLachlan’s words are on replay in my head as I walk through the Adams County Dog Pound. From the playful puppies to the sad-eyed elderly dogs, every one of them wants the arms of an angel to take them to their fur-ever home.

Donnie Swayne is the Adams County Dog Warden. He explains that they are governed by the Board of Commissioners and follow the Ohio Revised Code. He stated, “We pick up strays, and dogs that are dumped off, handle dog bites and animals killed from dogs, and do tag checks.” It’s crucial to purchase tags for your dogs as it helps the pound financially, and they need some significant upgrades.

Alyse Lovejoy-Pettit, Secretary of the Adams County Kennel Club, a 501c3, stated, “We desperately need a new kennel.” She points at the current shabby kennel, located at 11260 State Route 41 in West Union, and says, “This is what we’re trying to live with, and we had 28 dogs yesterday. We only have 16 kennels.”

Touring the facility, I met Kennel Technician Caroline Satterfield, who was busy cleaning and administering medications to dogs. The kennel is worn, and it’s no wonder Pettit is discouraged and reaching out for assistance. She said, “We don’t kill dogs for the breed. We don’t kill dogs because we figure out a way to give them the best chance that we can.”

“We have to educate the public,” said Pettit. “Donnie is doing the best that he can.” The kennel has been in existence for 40 plus years. She continued, “The only improvement is that the Adams County Kennel Club put up an outside shelter because this building was all we had. Slowly, we’ve been trying to rig up a makeshift kennel to keep these dogs.” Swayne added, “The Kennel Club helps us vet dogs, buy dog food, and other things. It takes a little bit of the burden from the county.”

On Saturday, Pettit and her granddaughter were shooting videos to find “good” people to adopt dogs. She said, “Dogs are a part of our families.” A woman stops in and explains that she dropped off a puppy she had found last week and wanted to adopt him if he hadn’t been claimed. The little boxer-looking pup is tumbling in the yard with a cute little white beagle mix that is melting my heart. It’s gratifying to see an adoption during my visit, and it makes me hopeful that others will enjoy the same fate soon.

Pettit and Swayne explain that the kennel is separate from the Humane Society. Swayne explained, “The Humane Society is a 501c3 organization. They don’t take strays – they only take surrenders.” Pettit wants people to know that they are separate, and the Kennel Club also takes donations and wants to get a new kennel. She said, “We want people to recognize the dog pound and the hard work these guys are doing.”

The dogs need love in a forever home and folks willing to come to spend time socializing with them. Pettit further explained, “These dogs come from homes that have not been the best, that have not socialized them. They are more adoptable if we can teach them how to love people again and build that trust.”

Alyse meets with the Adams County Commissioners on September 6. She says, “We need at least 30 kennels. I think it’s time that we make a stand. We’ve got to do better than this.”