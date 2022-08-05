Chapter 29- Part 7

It is the winter of 1906 and the death angel once again has come knocking at the door of the McCoy home.

True stories have to end truly. If fiction, I would have this one end differently. The closing of this story is hard for me to record though nearly fifty years have passed.

The middle of February, only ten weeks later, the grim reaper took Ellis, in a sudden attack of appendicitis. Stricken violently in the evening, he was gone early the next morning. (Ellis was born 28 Oct 1891 and died the morning of 18 Feb 1906. He was 14 and just beginning to come into manhood. He is buried in the Tranquility cemetery.)

I knew before the doctor said there was no hope, that he was going to leave us. I saw it all clearly why the Holy Spirit had so striven with me. Our joining the church may have made no difference in our spiritual status, but it was as wonderful a source of comfort to our parents as it was to me. God had seen fit to answer our prayers according to his will, not ours, but my heart cried out in silent agony, “Why, oh why?”

When spring came with new life all about us, the limbs of the old oak remained bare. Strange coincidence, but I felt it was better that way.

I couldn’t bear to listen to the band at first, but that music in the wind came to me as though wafted from Heaven’s shores. As I listened, I no longer had anything tangible here, yet I had everything. All earth’s hopes and dreams were mine in eternity.

Out on grandfather’s old horse shoeing stump in the barn lot, I selected as our trusting place. The stump was broad and though there were deep fissures from decay, there was plenty of flat service where Ellis and I had so often sat after dark. Sometimes we would just sit waiting while father split some kitchen wood at the close by woodpile after barn chores were done. Then we would each carry an armload to the house. Other times, we had sat on the stump and amused ourselves holding the lantern above our heads to shine cat’s eyes. At other times it had been a stage for practicing our “pieces” for school entertainments.

I could not think of being found out by going so far as the old oak. If I was missed and called, I could always come in quickly from here carrying a few sticks of wood or small objects I made of blue clay from George’s Creek. These dried well, cached in the fissures of the stump.

Night after night all summer I slipped out there to visit in fancy with Ellis until this world of fantasy had become very real to me. If only I could have talked of Ellis, adjustment would have come more quickly but never would I mention his name to anyone.

During this period, I played with cousins and neighbor children as usual. I tried to learn to sew and take interest in house work but it was all pretense. I did not really care for anything, not even the cashmere dress.

As the time neared for going back to school, I dreaded the thought. After two unhappy weeks at school, I came down suddenly with typhoid fever. I lay too weak even to open my eyes. Dr. McLaughlin thought I was unconscious and I heard him tell my parents that he could do no more for me.

Dr. Wickerham who had been ill when I was first stricken, was now called. He looked grave and I sensed he too thought I would not recover.

How happy I was! I did not want to get well. I could in fancy see Ellis waiting for me at the Eastern Gate and in my semi-conscious condition I could hear the band. Heaven’s music was coming across the woods from that golden shore. My creamy white cashmere dress was a long flowing angel’s robe.

Again, I heard the voice of Elder Taylor Gaston praying for my recovery. As I listened, a part of me that seemed to have died slowly returned to life. My own grief was pushed to the background and I saw my parents facing the loss of their now only child. I now realized that their grief had already been as great as mine. I saw clearly my own selfishness and I too prayed to live. Here my childhood ended.

Elder Taylor (James "Taylor") Gaston and Dr. James Oscar Wickerham's background were given at the end of Chapter 28 Part I. Dr. McLaughlin I believe is John Wilson McGlaughlin (1843-1917). Dr. McGlaughlin was born in Meigs County, Ohio and served in the Civil War. He married three times and had 9 children. In 1880, he is listed as a farmer and lived in Van Wert, Ohio. Sometime after 1880 he became a physician and moved to Adams County, Ohio. In 1895 he married Mary Francis Smalley (1861-1950).