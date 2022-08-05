“He provides rain for the earth; he sends water on the countryside.” Job 5:10

With the soaring temperatures and the high humidity, the cooler rain has been a welcomed friend. The dry, cracked ground has absorbed the water like a dry, brittle sponge. The vegetation, the animals, and the people alike bask in the gift of some summertime rain.

Rain is a source of refreshment. I think too often we, as a whole, go throughout our days like the dry, cracked ground begging for refreshment. Our lives are arranged by restraints on our time, money, and energy. Like rain can seem like an interruption, we see other opportunities for refreshment as an interruption.

But how much better would we work, interact, and love if we took the time to become refreshed? Refreshing our hearts and minds doesn’t have to be expensive or taxing on our time. Personal refreshment can be as simple and unique as God has designed each person uniquely beautiful.

Take time each day or each week to do something that refreshes you. If you don’t know what that looks like, take time to discover it. Perhaps it’s sitting on the porch as a storm rolls in. For someone else maybe it’s taking a short walk down your country lane. Another might like identifying flowers, trees, or insect species. Taking a cat nap might be refreshing or reading a chapter in a book. Listening to K-love or watching a short documentary. Maybe it’s journaling, exercising, or sitting in perfect quiet for a bit. Try talking to a friend, making a new food, or painting a scene.

Finding things that you enjoy and can implement in your daily routine will help you revel in the majesty and awe all around us. It will make us more thankful too. What beautiful gifts God has placed all around us. Simple and small things can be so satisfying and so refreshing.

Be intentional about finding the things that God has made you to enjoy. Then enjoy them each and every day. We are meant to be brimming with thanksgiving and contentment in all things. We aren’t meant to be dried out, used up, brittle things. We are supposed to be refreshed and full of life. So, get refreshed in the simple and the small each and every day.

“Yet he has not left himself without testimony: He has shown kindness by giving you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons; he provides you with plenty of food and fills your hearts with joy.” Acts 14:17