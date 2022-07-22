Adams County Fair’s longest running vendor

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

For 56 years, a Parker has been running a booth at the Adams County Fair, starting with ponies and adding putt-putt golf along the way. Gilbert and Donna Parker were at the fair again this year. Gilbert explains that they missed one year because of COVID, or it would have been 57 years.

The Parkers’ father started with live pony rides in 1965 and even earlier at the Clermont and Brown County Fairs. Harold Ross of Adams County approached him and asked him to bring the ponies to the Adams County Fair. Parker fell in love with Adams County and even moved here in 1978. Gilbert and Donna reside in West Union.

In 1985, they added golf to the operation. Gilbert states, “It’s the same golf we started with – the same everything, but we rebuilt it.” The original owner of the putt putt had worked at the fair for several years. When he could no longer keep it going, he sold it to the Parkers’ father, telling him, “You’re the only one I would sell it to.” Gilbert continued, “I think at the time, it was something like $3000.” Not long after the purchase, their father had a heart attack while doing pony rides at the Brown County Fair. Sadly, he passed away, and his wife and children carried on the tradition.

Fair Board Vice-President Doug Gunter gifts a game of putt-putt golf to 12-year-old Jaxson Snyder, and Gilbert quickly sizes him up for a club, saying, “I can pretty much tell what size club they need when they walk up here.”

One of Gilbert’s favorite fair moments was when his son was born during fair time, and Gilbert went to the fair to announce the birth to his father. He also shared that his father had given away many a free pony ride and golf game. Donna says one of her favorite things about miniature golf is that it’s a family thing. She said, “This year, I’ve noticed more families are playing together.”

When asked if they are good at playing putt-putt, they both laugh and, in unison, say, “No!” They say the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids are the expert players. Gilbert says, “That’s really what it’s all about – we keep it going because of the kids.” And they plan to keep going as long as their health will allow. Gilbert concludes, “We enjoy it. You come, see people walking around, and parents keep bringing their kids back – that’s always a good feeling.”