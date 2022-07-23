By Julia McCane-Knox

The end of the Summer Reading Program is nearing with some exciting events. Enjoy Movie Night-to-Go Kits at the Manchester Library on Thursday, July 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Check out a movie from the library to receive popcorn, candy, and a small bag of chips while supplies last. Dive into DIY Sea Slime filled with ocean creatures on Wednesday, July 20 at the North Adams Library. Create macrame jewelry with sea glass, shells, and wire wrapping on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Peebles Library. Build a Solo Cup Lighthouse on Thursday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at the West Union Library. These events are targeted at all ages.

Imagination Library Graduates and families, join us for the Imagination Celebration at the Adams County Public Libraries on Monday, July 25 (Manchester Library and West Union Library) and Tuesday, July 26 (North Adams Library and Peebles Library). During this time, we will have passive programs, prize packets for Imagination Library grads, and Newport Aquarium Wave Programs on designated days. To receive your Imagination Library Prize Pack, please bring your final Imagination Library book – Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come! – to the Imagination Celebration.

Stingray Studies will be on Monday, July 25 at the Manchester Library at 10 a.m. and at the West Union Library at 1 p.m. Science of Sharks will take place on Tuesday, July 26 at the North Adams Library at 10 a.m. and at the Peebles Library at 1 p.m. In this program, you will get up close to these creatures and even touch them. Learn about the science behind stingrays or sharks as well as your part in their conservation. A limit of 125 people can attend each program, so pre-registration is required. Imagination Library Graduates must register, as well. Call the library or pre-register online. Please pre-register every interested member of your family, so we do not go over our attendance limit. The Newport Aquarium Program is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

If the West Union Library is one of your favorite places to visit, and you love to tell your friends about library services, you may be interested in being a Library Friend. The West Union Friends are urgently seeking interested individuals to serve as officers and lead the organization into the future! Do you have ideas for how to support or promote the library? We’d love to hear from you. To learn more about what a Library Friend does, go to adamscolibrary.org then click the post titled, “West Union Library Friends Needed.” If you are interested in being a Friend of the West Union Library or know someone who would be, contact Director Nicholas Slone at 937-587-2085.

We have OTC COVID Test Kits available at our branches. Two tests are available in each box. These tests do not require a telehealth session; they are conducted at home and are for personal use. Also, they do not produce a documented result that can be used for travel, to return or stay in school, or be released from quarantine in Ohio. Please call the library to reserve them.

If you have a question, call our libraries: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.