‘She wants everyone to have a good life’

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Honesty will get you farther in life than lies ever could” (unknown). Esta Carter attributes her 99th Birthday celebration to a lifetime of honesty. She was born on June 8, 1923, and today, her kitchen table overflows with flowers and cards. It was a privilege to sit and talk with Esta as she shared some highlights of the past 99 years.

Her full name at birth was Esta Albertine Jenkins. Esta is named after her father’s sister. Her middle name came from the neighbor woman who sat with her mother during labor (as many did in those times). The friend told Esta’s mother, “I think you should name this baby for me.”

Born in Sprigg Township, Esta attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Clayton, Ohio. She finished the eighth grade and attended Manchester High School the following year but fell ill and had to stay home to recover. Once her health was restored, Esta decided not to return to school and spent time on the farm with her parents. She grew up with four brothers and two sisters, who are all deceased.

When Esta first saw Herman Carter, she told her girlfriend, “I’d like to go out with him once.” She chuckles as she speaks because that date led to four years of dating and a 66-year marriage as Esta and Herman exchanged nuptials on August 23, 1944, in a North Carolina courthouse officiated by a Justice of the Peace. Esta stated, “They couldn’t even find a preacher that day. I asked for a preacher, but they couldn’t locate one, and we only had so much time.”

Esta explains that Herman was in the army during World War II and stationed at Camp Davis in North Carolina. She made her way there by train, bus, and taxi, running behind schedule and finding herself entirely out of her element. Since her arrival was late, Herman didn’t know when or where to get her. Esta states, “Old country girl had never been anywhere. It’s a wonder I didn’t get kidnapped.”

A friendly soldier she met on the bus assured Esta that he wouldn’t leave her until she had a place to stay. She landed in a barracks filled with other women visiting their soldiers. Esta describes, “It was lined with cots and about 26 women – I’d never met them, and they’d never met me. My sister had said, ‘Now be sure and put your wallet under your head.’” Once Herman knew of her whereabouts, the two were reunited. They were married on Wednesday, August 23, 1944, and Esta returned home with her parents that weekend. The war commanded long-distance marriages, and letter writing became the main form of communication.

Esta said Herman’s brother was killed in July of 1944 at 22, and Herman wasn’t allowed to come home. She explained, “It was bad. He got killed at the Battle of the Bulge.” Esta had two brothers who survived the war and Herman. She stated, “I’ve heard Herman say many times, ‘I don’t know how I ever made it,’ – it was terrible but something you’ve got to go through.”

Herman and Esta settled in Manchester, buying their first home in 1946 on Snelling. She remembers it cost about $1200, which was a lot of money. Herman had saved his small veteran’s pay, and Esta had money saved from selling cow’s milk. They purchased their second home at a Sheriff’s sale and fixed it up through the years, making it the adorable bungalow it now is.

Esta’s started her first job, other than milking cows, in 1952 at the Mercury Factory, which made refrigerator condensers. Herman worked for Walter Lang Furniture Store, served on the Manchester Fire Department for over 60 years, and spent over 20 of those as Chief. For many of those years, Esta volunteered alongside him as a dispatcher, and a plaque on her living room wall exhibits the community’s appreciation. Herman passed in 2011 while being cared for at the Veteran’s Home. He was 91. Esta honors him and his brother in a setting room display with photos and cherished memorabilia.

The Carters had two daughters, Clyta and Deborah Carter, who remained local. Clyta has two daughters, Marla Thompson and Carmen Fite, who have daughters, Whitney Bowling and Zoe Arnold making Esta a great-grandmother.

When discussing childhood memories, Esta remarked, “I wouldn’t know much to say – there wasn’t much activity. We went to church at Hickory Ridge Church; it’s about the only place I went. I didn’t drive, and I’d have to go to town with my brothers.”

Esta received her driver’s license in the 1950’s and still has them. She stated, “I’ve got a license, but I haven’t driven for a while. I can drive – I reckon, but my battery has been dead in my car. I don’t think I’ve got much business driving at my age.”

Esta has seen change after change throughout the years. She reflected, “I just thank the good Lord – every day I’ve got electric, running water, and a bathroom. I never had a bathroom until I was 40 years old. Why are all these people carrying on the way they do nowadays? Why aren’t they thankful? You would think they would be thankful for what we have.”

Clyta and Deborah live close by, and Esta is happy that they come over to help. She looks fabulous, and her skin is sun-kissed from spending a little time outdoors. Esta gets around well but says she gets tired when she cooks and does laundry. She enjoys watching ball games on television, is a huge Cincinnati Reds fan, loves country music, and is a member of the American Legion, Matthews/Carter Post 325. She reads the People’s Defender religiously and was most unsettled when there was a recent delivery hiccup.

Esta communicates that she was more physically active before turning 90. She said, “I did well. I worked in the garden. After I turned 90, it seemed like I didn’t have as good of use of myself. I work in the garden some.” Esta still manages rental properties that she and Herman acquired, and Clyta interjects, “She takes care of all that herself.”

To celebrate her special day, Esta wants to remain low-key. She said, “I just want somebody to get me a sandwich later because I don’t want to cook.” But she follows with, “I make pies and give them away. I make strawberry rhubarb.” And – she makes homemade pie crust. Esta states, “I even made one for Judge Brett Spencer and his wife Sherri. He wrote me the nicest letter and said it was so good.” She used a recipe from an old church cookbook and shared it with the Spencers. Esta said, “He said he put too much rhubarb in his when he tried to make it.”

Esta isn’t sure if there is a secret to her long life. She shared, “I took care of myself, and I’m honest, and I think that has a lot to do with it – treating people right. Honesty is the best policy.” She continued talking about a birthday card she received, and Clyta said it read, “The best landlord ever!”

As I was departing, Esta said, “I don’t think you learned much from me.” She is wrong – I’ve learned about a lovely lady who is resilient, honorable, and grateful for her life. She looked at me and said, “If everybody went by the Ten Commandments, it would be a better world.” Esta concluded, “I never want to see somebody go bad. I like to see them live a good life.”