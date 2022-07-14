Boys 15-17: First Place- Breestin Schweickart; Second Place- Taylor Ralston

Girls 14-17: First Place- Payton Stapleton; Second Place- Emmy Stapleton

Boys 14: First Place- Nate Fooce; Second Place- Marcus Lynch; Third Place- Teagan Knox

Boys 11-13 (B Flight): First Place- Gavin Rowe; Second Place- Alex Dillow; Third Place- Fletcher Watkins

Boys 11-13 (A Flight): First Place- Calen Vogler; Second Place- Samuel Griffis; Third Place- Jaxon Baldwin

Girls 11-13: First Place- Lilly Parker; Second Place- Piper Stapleton; Third Place- Jocelyn Hall

Boys 9-10: First Place- Colt Ward; Second Place- Porter Sutter; Third Place- Gage Bennington (not pictured)

Girls 9-10: First Place- Dayla Vogler; Second Place- Bryn Willett

Boys 7-8: First Place- Cruz Ward; Second Place- Eli Parker; Third Place- Wyatt Caldwell

Girls 7-8: First Place- Brenlynn Chamblin; Second Place- Annie Mack

Boys 7-8: First Place- Cruz Ward; Second Place- Eli Parker; Third Place- Wyatt Caldwell

Girls 9-10: First Place- Dayla Vogler; Second Place- Bryn Willett

Boys 9-10: First Place- Colt Ward; Second Place- Porter Sutter; Third Place- Gage Bennington (not pictured)

Girls 11-13: First Place- Lilly Parker; Second Place- Piper Stapleton; Third Place- Jocelyn Hall

Boys 11-13 (A Flight): First Place- Calen Vogler; Second Place- Samuel Griffis; Third Place- Jaxon Baldwin

Boys 11-13 (B Flight): First Place- Gavin Rowe; Second Place- Alex Dillow; Third Place- Fletcher Watkins

Boys 14: First Place- Nate Fooce; Second Place- Marcus Lynch; Third Place- Teagan Knox

Girls 14-17: First Place- Payton Stapleton; Second Place- Emmy Stapleton

Boys 15-17: First Place- Breestin Schweickart; Second Place- Taylor Ralston