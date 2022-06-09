Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 23, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Ward. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley joined the session at 9:50 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment: Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the supplemental transfers, additional and reduction of appropriation of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending May 20, 2022.

The Board discussed the following issues: Bureau of Workers Compensation audit held on May 19, 2022; Road petition for partial vacation of Satterfield Road; County Court flooring replacement estimate; JFS Building renovations- Renovation proposal; Funding; Architectural design review; Village of Seaman proposed annexation; Opioid litigation update- Fund distribution expected to begin arriving summer 2022; ODOT Grants- Available funding for counties, villages and townships; must apply for grant funding.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to set Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. as the date and time of hearing of Satterfield Road, T-73, Tiffin Township as petitioned by Tiffin Township Trustees Richard Dryden, Caleb Grooms, and Greg Grooms for partial vacation. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a proposal for floor covering replacement in the County Courtroom, Judge’s chambers and Clerk of Court office through Mosier Furniture and Appliance in the amount of $9,327.00 as presented by Clerk of Courts Larry Heller. Vote: All aye.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Non-Emergency Transportation bid opening. Valley Transport bid will not be accepted due to incompliance with advertised guidelines. The bid was not submitted in a sealed envelope and did not include per loaded mile fee as requested; JFS building renovation project- architect design review.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to award four (4) bids were for non-emergency transportation with the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services, and they read as follows:

1.) The Counseling Center $2.94 per mile (Pertains to their clients only)

2.) FRS Transportation $2.90 per mile

3.) Adams County Senior Citizens $3.15 per mile

4.) ABCAP Home Care $3.25 per mile

An additional bid from Valley Transport was received; however, was not accepted due to the submission did not meet the requirements as presented. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to reappoint Alan Foster as a member of the Adams County Public Library Board of Trustees for the term commencing July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2029. Vote: All aye.

Local business owner Paul Brown attended the session to discuss a post on the Economic Development Facebook page for food truck availability on the courthouse square. A recent update to the Courthouse Grounds-Use Policy has allowed a per visit water usage fee and was promoted for informational purposes only. Mr. Brown stated he feels this is inhibiting his local business and one other located near the courthouse square and should not be advertised. Due to shares and comments on the post, the information is considered public record and may not be removed due to Sunshine Law guidelines.

The board met with Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese, Assistant Chief Adam Dozier and Captain Wade Hook to discuss the following issues: Personnel-Discipline; Mental Health Crisis Team-EMS employee Tyler Carnes seeking clergies interested in participating on a mental health crisis team for debriefing and therapy of employees involved in high-anxiety situations while working for the Adams County EMS.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 10:04 a.m. with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese, Assistant Chief Adam Dozier, Captain Wade Hook and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Commissioner Moore recused herself from participating in the session due to a potential conflict of interest. Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:16 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the FAA Annual FY 21 AIP: 3-39-0112-010-2020 Report and FAA Annual FY 21 AIP: 3-39-0112-013-2021 Report as submitted by Delta Airport Consultants. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Ohio Governor DeWine announces additional funding for Help Your Neighborhood grants; Winchester Broadband Expansion Project- Relocation of original proposed line location; funding of $405,000.00 through ARC grant funding; North Adams County waterline expansion- Manager Rick Adamson, Adams County Water District, spoke with the board to discuss the 7 U.S.C. 1926 (b) Federal Policy that could encourage Highland County Water Company, Inc. to release the northern Adams County unserved areas through a waiver. Adams County Economic Development can apply for grant funding waterline expansion into these areas if potentially served through Adams County; however, are unable to apply for funding for another county.

The board held discussion with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley on the county social media pages. The board updated the Records Retention Policy RC-2 on May 9, 2022 meeting of the Records Commission and submitted to the State Archives of Ohio for approval to remove social media posts and pictures deemed no longer of value. The matter will be taken under further advisement.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to appoint Randy Cooper to the Alexander Salamon Airport Authority to fill vacant board member position that will expire January 13, 2023 as recommended by Airport Authority President Jose Gonsalez. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement with Paramount Commercial Roofing Systems for roof system replacement for the Adams County Government Center as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Clerk of Courts Larry Heller met with the board to discuss an issue of revenue incorrectly paid into County General. Mr. Heller was advised to work with the County Auditor to resolve the issue.

The board met with Joe Medici, Office of the Ohio Public Defender, to discuss a renewal of the agreement for indigent defense. Mr. Medici stated the future of the Ohio Public Defender Program remains uncertain. Also discussed were reimbursement percentages which will remain 100% through June 30, 2022 then decrease to 90% reimbursement rate commencing July 1, 2022.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with the Office of the Ohio Public Defender for the defense of indigent defendants commencing July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.