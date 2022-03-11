News Release

Doug White, of Manchester, Ohio, former Adams County Commissioner, State Representative, and State Senator will appear as Congressman Thomas L. Hamer in a U.S. Grant Bicentennial Event on March 19. White represented Clermont, Brown , Adams and Highland Counties in the Ohio Legislature.

The event takes place at the Georgetown United Methodist Church in Georgetown, Ohio at 6 p.m. The production is titled “ This is Your Life- U.S. Grant”, based on the popular television show of the same name.

Hamer was important in Grant’s life, appointing him to West Point in 1838. Other members of the cast will be members of the Gaslight Theater Players. The production is directed by Judge Margaret Clark and produced by Dr Ned Lodwick, who will also be the host.

The event is the next of the year-long schedule of events in Georgetown celebrating U.S. Grant’s 200th Birthday and sponsored by the U.S. Grant Homestead Association of Georgetown. Georgetown was Grant’s boyhood home,

For more information visit www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org or call (877) 372-8177.