Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on January 18, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jane Fulks. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending January 13, 2022.

Commissioner Pell stated per conversation with President of Dayton Power and Light Company Tom Ragan a payment in the amount of $400,000 will be made to Adams County in accordance with the DP&L-PUCO Agreement Memorandum of Understanding as a result of the closure of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Power Plants.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:19 a.m. with Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:24 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to increase the rate of compensation of Janitor Kelly Brown to $14.37 per hour effective January 18, 2022 as recommended by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- New hires; Compensation for OCDA Training; JFS/Health Department building discussion- Proposal from TSHD Architecture.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Amanda Dillow as a Clerical Specialist 1 at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services commencing January 31, 2022 as submitted by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Kelly Powell as a Clerical Specialist 1 at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services commencing February 1, 2022 as submitted by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and David D. Wilson for compensation to attend Fall OCDA Training Conference as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Moore signed the Schedule for Federal Assistance for the period of January 1 through December 31, 2021.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a lease agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Farmers Market to lease the south side of the courthouse lawn including the southeast and southwest side of the courthouse as the location of the Adams County Farmers Market commencing May 7, 2022 through September 24, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department for inmate detention at the Fayette County jail for a fee of $67.50 per day commencing January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 as presented by Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement with County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio for the 2022 Health and Wellness Grant Agreement in the amount of: Administrative Funds- $4,000.00 and Program Funds- $5,280.00 as presented by Human Resources Director Katherine Smith. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve Drawdown Request #4 in the amount of $5,050.50 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the county.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve contract amendment #14 by and between Boards of County Commissioners of the Ohio counties of Adams and Clermont and the Juvenile Divisions of the Court of Common Pleas of the participating counties through their respective judges for the provision of housing Adams County juvenile offenders upon the recommendation of Court Administrator Veronica Grooms. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: CDBG 21 Seaman Lions Club Project update- park items on order; Waterline infrastructure and cost estimates- Cow Run Road, Herron Road and St Rt 770; Messianic Shalom Refuge- Adams County Airport; ARPA Funding- State funding, first draw released, second draw released May 2, 2022; Redistricting of State Representative lines; Hafer Road campground- Flood Plain Management will be only county involvement.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:39 a.m. with ECD Director Holly Johnson to discuss Confidential Business Information in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (8) (1). Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:46 a.m. Vote: All aye.

A teleconference was held with EMS Assistant Tom Peterson regarding appropriations were not received for the EMA fund account.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier to discuss the following issues: Station #400 Block Repair Project update; Village of West Union EMS- Discussion held on dispatch procedures, responding to runs, and working together to provide the best coverage for Adams County; Green Township station follow-up discussion; Run volume increase of 40% the first two weeks of 2022.

Clerk of Courts Larry Heller met with the board to discuss the Records Archive Storage Renovations Project. Additional information is being requested from Jeter TAB before an agreement can be signed.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 11:30 a.m. with Dog Warden Donnie Swayne to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:46 a.m. Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: Capital Budget/Adams County Welcome Center Project- Design, terms, lease agreements, cleaning, and maintenance. The grant will be administered by Adams County but located on ODNR property; TAB contract additional information, request for down payment before project commences; American Electric Power proposed electric transmission project in Adams County.

Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss a leak involving the boiler system in the courthouse and vehicle insurance under the county policy. Also discussed was a quote for entrance rugs for the courthouse

A teleconference was held with Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx, to discuss an invoice for equipment purchased for the Sheriff’s Department. Per discussion, Freedom Linx will no longer order equipment in advance without payment.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.