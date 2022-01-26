Ruth Ann Williamson, 85 years of age, of Amelia, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at The Glen Nursing Home, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ruth Ann was born in Ironton, Ohio, on March 31, 1936, the daughter of the late Charles and Arleen (Wright) Lewis. For nearly 20 years, Ruth Ann worked as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company until her retirement. In her spare time, Ruth was an avid quilter, for which she won many blue ribbons at local competitions.

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gene Lewis and Bobby Lewis and a sister, Mary Lee Dixon.

Ruth Ann is survived by her son, David (Jean) Williamson of Amelia; and her daughter, Debra Caylor of North Bend, Ohio. She will be missed by her eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio. Greg Roberts will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Ruth Ann’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.