Daisy Gill, age 85, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born December 28, 1935 in Orangeville, Kentucky to the late Leslie and Katherine (Rogers) Harmon. She was a manager at the First State Bank for 36 years and a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Marvin Gill on August 1, 2021.

She is survived by children, Chuck Gill and wife Shawn of Winchester, Janice Edingfield and husband Wayne of Winchester; seven grandchildren; JR Gill, Chris Edingfield, Andrew Gill, Kent Edingfield, Luke Ruble, Whitney Ruble, and Jessica Skinner; and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Wayne Edingfield officiating. Burial followed at the Winchester Cemetery. .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester United Methodist Church, PO Box 123, Winchester, OH 45697.