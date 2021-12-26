Jack W. Ross, 74, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. He was born November 5, 1947 in Manchester, son of the late Wilson and Thelma Boone Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jeannie Tanner Ross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Hattie Perry, Hershel Ross and Wilma Jean Conn.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Denise (Brian) James, Nicole (Jeff) Sorrell, Stephanie Everhart and Tommy Everhart; grandchildren, Brooke and Zach James and Leland Everhart; siblings, Dorothy (Bob) Helterbridle, Elaine (Danny) Shelton and Jerry (Beverly) Ross.

Jack’s wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.