By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Merry Christmas! The Adams County Senior Citizens agency will be closed December 24 and 27 to celebrate Christmas with our families. From all of us, to all of you, have a Merry Christmas!

Holiday Closings for the Senior Citizens are as follows:

• December 21 – Agency opening at 10 a.m.

• December 24 – Christmas Eve

• December 27 – Christmas Day (observed)

• December 31 – New Year’s Day (observed)

Thank you to Leadership Adams who recently stopped by to visit and to learn about our agency. We were very pleased to see familiar faces and meet new members.

With the winter months upon us and potential snow fall and bitter temperatures imminent, we would like to remind our clients that should severe weather hit our area the Adams County Senior Citizens Transportation staff and/or Home Care staff may not be able to get to your house. Please listen to C-103 radio for announcements for limited services, delays or closings. If you are scheduled for transportation or home care and for any reason your appointment has been changed, a friend or family member is going to take you, or you won’t be home or in need our services, please give us a call so our home care staff and/or drivers will not make an unnecessary trip to your home. We really appreciate you working with us on this as it makes things work out better for all of us.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

• Most recent utility bills

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: –

“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before!

“Maybe Christmas,” he thought, “doesn’t come from a store.

Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!”

~Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! 1957