Aaron “Jachin” Spencer Irwin recently completed his Eagle Scout project (Community Music Concert) in July of 2020 at 16 years of age, however, COVID restricted him from having a proper ceremony. On December 13, he received his Eagle Scout certificate. Jachin is the son of Amber Irwin and Jacob Kidd and the late Aaron Irwin, who started Jachin in Scouts. Jachin started as a Tiger Scout (lowest rank of scouts) and finished as an Eagle Scout (highest rank of scouts) with Troop 60 in West Union. Here, he is presented his Eagle Scout certification by Amber Copas from Troop 60. (Provided photo)