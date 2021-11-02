News Release

James Corbett Phipps III of West Union has been given top honors by the Adams County Agricultural Society and the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Outstanding Fair Supporter for 2022, Phipps, was announced earlier this month during the annual Grandstand Bonanza via livestream on social media.

Phipps, a retired Agriculture Educator from 1975-2010 with the Adams County/Ohio Valley Schools, has a long history of supporting area youth and the Jr./Sr. Fair programs. For the past decade, Phipps has managed the annual Adams County Jr. Fair Beef BBQ, an event that takes dozens of volunteers to successfully execute. Each year, Phipps makes sure everything is in order, right down to the last small detail. The Jr. Fair Beef BBQ has pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the Jr. Fair program for improvements over the past 60 years.

Other Youth Involvement includes Advisor Emeritus Adams County Junior Fair Board 1975 – Present, 4-H Program Assistant 1967-Present, and 4-H Volunteer for the last 19 years. Corbett continues to be the head hook baiter at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp.

Corbett Phipps joins a long list of distinguished Adams County citizens who have been named the Outstanding Fair Supporter over the years. Since the inception of the award in 1993, over 20 people have been given the ward. The award is bestowed upon one individual each year for their involvement, dedication and devotion to the Adams County Fair.

Phipps will accept his award at the 2022 Adams County Fair.

Corbett and Carol Phipps have two children, Ryan (Brandi) and Rachael (Jared) and three grandchildren, Alexis, Madison, and Colton. Corbett has farmed is entire life, is a retired Army National Guard Officer Lt Colonel 1971-1999 and you can still find him subbing in the local school district and living on the farm near West Union.