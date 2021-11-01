Thomas L. Hayslip, Sr., 83, of Seaman, Ohio passed away October 27, 2021. He was born March 29, 1938 to the late Lloyd and Ida (Price) Hayslip. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Jones; one son, Thomas L. Hayslip, Jr.; two grandsonsm Jr. Hayslip and Zachary Richardson; four brothers, Ray Hayslip, J.B. Hayslip, Bobby Hayslip and Junior Hayslip; one sister, Gloria Jean Fenton; and one daughter-in-law, Sheila Deatley.

Thomas is survived by five daughters, Debbie (Neil) Morrison of West Union, Rita Kernodle of West Union, Beth Hayslip of Ocean View, Delaware, Crystal James of Wilmington, Delaware and Vickie Hayslip Barr of Manchester; one son, Lloyd (Angel) Hayslip of West Union; two sisters-in-law, Shelda Hayslip and Patty Hayslip; one brother-in-law, Denver Fenton; 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Thomas was a construction worker and worked at a sawmill for many years.

Memorial donations can be made to: Humane Society of Adams County Incorporated, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.