ACRMC expands, ribbon-cutting held at new facility

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Adams County Regional Medical Center Family Medicine facility was conducted on Friday, Oct. 15.

Located at 11100 St Rte 41 in West Union, Ohio, the new 6,400-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will provide high-quality family medicine, pediatrics, x-rays and physical therapy with room to grow.

“Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone out to this ribbon-cutting for the ACRMC Family Medicine clinic here in West Union. My name is Alan Bird, I’m the CEO [of the Adams County Regional Medical Center]; I’ve been here for about three-and-a-half years. I’m very excited for West Union. We’ve been here for about two years already. We love this community. The hospital left a few years ago, and some of the speakers will speak to that. I get chills talking about it. We’re so happy for you, and we’re happy for the community. I can’t wait as we continue to expand services here,” said Bird.

On the agenda to speak were Adams County Medical Foundation (ACMF) Executive Director Sherry Stout, ACRMC board member Sherry Spencer, ACRMC board member Dane Clark and ACRMC Board Chair Jack McCoy.

Since 2013, the ACMF has awarded $23,000 in scholarships to area students seeking medical fields, awarded $2.1 million in grants to the community and gifted over $312,000 to the ACRMC for equipment purchases.

In addition to these amounts, the ACMF has received an additional $500,000 in grants. At their annual gala on Oct. 8, they raised over $77,000.

“We want to thank the community members that have supported us. Without community support, we couldn’t do the things that we do to support our community. Approximately five years ago, the foundation board met with the hospital administration and board, listening to their need to build a facility in West Union. It was a very exciting time. With the help of Richard Lewis and Ms. [Esther] Greene’s family, we were able to purchase the property. We completed the [$129,500] purchase on July 31, 2018. It’s been a long time coming. We wish the hospital great success. Congratulations to everyone,” said Stout.

Spencer, who is the longest-serving ACRMC board member, has had a front-row seat to the many challenges rural hospitals face.

“What a joy it is for me to stand before you today as we celebrate the completion of the ACRMC Family Medicine facility. In 2005, the board at that time was faced with the very difficult decision of moving the hospital out of West Union. As many of you can recall, we made the move to the 32 Corridor in August of 2007. It was not popular. There was a lot of grief. It was, though, the right decision. Of course, hindsight tells us that. It has always been the board’s goal to bring a facility back to West Union, and today, we’ve reached that goal. This facility represents the board’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to our community. I would like to close by saying thank you to everyone involved in this project. I wish you all good health,” said Spencer.

A board member for over 10 years, Clark was one board member to vote yes for the facility.

“It’s been a long-time coming; it’s been planned for some time. I want to give a few shoutouts that I feel strongly about, particularly the ACMF. This group is exceptional. What they’ve done to aid the hospital and employees with property acquisition and equipment is extraordinary. I would put this group up against any hospital organization. Hats off to them. Secondly, it’s amazing how the 200 plus individuals in the hospitals have all come together for the common cause. It’s been a fun journey. We’ve crossed difficult bridges, but we’ve all stayed together as we crossed. That’s pleasurable to say about any work environment. I want to thank Alan, his leadership team and the entire hospital staff. You’re very special. Lastly, it’s the general public, the people today that will walk through these doors, that make the difference. I’m proud to have you with us today,” said Clark.

As the last speaker, McCoy, took the podium, he acknowledged Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, whose respective representatives were present. McCoy read the letter from Portman commemorating the occasion; a similar certificate was presented from Wenstrup.

“I would like to welcome all of you to this ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is a most exciting time that we can see the physical achievement of addressing the healthcare needs of our rural setting and to see a part of it come to fruition in the construction of this facility. This is a reflection of the past, present and future. The past reminds us of the many changes to stay viable and financially sound while focused on the healthcare needs of our communities. The present, to stay focused on the healthcare needs of the families and citizens in our service area because the revenue generated by our hospital stays vested in our growth to advance our rural hospital and not have it pulled from this area that we depend on. We’re thankful that what sustains our hospital is the use of our facilities by the residents in our area, which improves the healthcare of the citizens and the hospital. The funds that we have that come into this hospital come from revenue bonds and not from taxes,” said McCoy.

By having a standalone hospital we see the needs of this area are addressed, he said.

“The future: there are uncertain times, always. The healthcare industry is very volatile, and rural healthcare hospitals are going out of business at a fast rate. I can’t say enough for Rural Hospital Group. In 2015, I can recall Bill May coming here and participating in acclimating and working with the board to bring those tools that were needed to help us adjust and compete to be more viable. Through the years, we have had different people come in from RHG. I [also] can’t say enough about Alan Bird, and all the people at the hospital. We’re very thankful for our elected officials. This is fantastic,” said McCoy.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held and afterward the people present were invited inside for guided tours.

Dr. Christopher Bernheisel, MD, UC Health Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, and Director of the University of Cincinnati Residency Program and Family Nurse Practitioners Amber Thiel and Mayumi Hiraide will start seeing patients at this location on Monday, October 18th.

For more information, visit acrmc.com.