Raymond “Elwood” Blythe, age 92, of South Webster, Ohio, formerly of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence.

He was born August 11, 1929 in Adams County. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ada Blythe; his wife, Ethel Maxine Blythe; son, Robert Blythe; six brothers and four sisters.

Elwood is survived by his daughter, Angela (Tim) Phelps; sons, Paul (Connie) Blythe and Jeff (Chris) Blythe; sister, Mary Lou Madewell; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends were invited to a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Another visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Truth Tabernacle Church in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Pastor Robert Davis officiated and Burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery.