Linda S Whalen, 78 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at her residence.

Linda was born in Knightstown, Indiana, on December 9, 1942. She was the daughter of the late William and Laura (Turner) Hollar.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, William Hollar; and her three sisters, Kathleen Armstrong, Violet Applegate, and Naomi Goodman.

Linda is survived by her husband, Sonny Whalen, whom she married on December 11, 1965. Linda also leaves her four sons, Bill (Cindy) Whalen,of Mt. Orab, Wayne Whalen of Seaman, Pete Whalen of Seaman, and Kelly (Jeannie) Whalen of Winchester; as well as her two daughters, Janet K Whalen and Rose Whalen, both of Seaman. Linda will be missed by her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services for Linda will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11 am.. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Rev. Ted House will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.