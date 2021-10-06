Cecil Parker, 65, of Peebles, Ohio passed away, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was born May 26, 1956 in Carter County, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by parents Everett and Wilma (Burchett) Parker, and one brother Everett Parker, Jr.

Cecil is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Jim) Clark of Hillsboro, Jennifer (Scott) McMahan of Peebles and Karen Rice of Peebles; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; four siblings, Judy Johnson of Peebles, Ronnie Parker of Peebles, Mary Forman of Peebles, and Diane (Rodney Bracken) Parker of West Union; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The public visitation is from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The public visitation is from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Keith Burchett will officiate.

The public interment is at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.