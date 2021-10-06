Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Sept. 13, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward and Barbara Moore. Ty Pell was absent. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Prosecutor David Kelley. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 in the amount of $383,655.66. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted for the board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending September 10, 2021 and Veterans Services Monthly Report/August 2021.

At 9:15 a.m. three bids were received for the Adams County 2021 Guardrail Project and they read as follows:

#1. Lake Erie Construction Company $365,175.00

#2. PDK Construction, Inc. $389,071.00

#3. Cuyahoga Fence, LLC $484,871.88

The bids were turned over to Engineer Lee Pertuset to be taken under advisement.

Engineer Lee Pertuset and Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll met with the board to discuss the following issues: ARP Funding guidelines and restrictions; Morten Toad and Reed Cemetery Road Public Records Requests.

The 10th grade Government students from the Adams County Christian School joined the session for observation of county business at 10:00 a.m. Commissioner Ward and Commissioner Moore discussed the review and approval of weekly county bills for departments which do not have their own boards; annual county budget; tax revenue and funding sources; and trade school opportunities through the Adams County Training Center. The group was then invited to tour the progress of the training center with Economic Development Director Holly Johnson.

Those in attendance were: Denise Burke and Larry Willis, Chaperones; Ethan Liston, Jaylin Grooms, Gray Mason, Jaelyn Shook, Alexis Wright, Brooke Chamblin and Preston Evans, Students.

EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: MCA billing for county jail inmates; Brush Creek Motorsports annual agreement and safety concerns for employees on site due to injuries sustained during contracted agreement dates with no law enforcement coverage; Covid vaccine mandate for employees receiving Medicaid/Medicare.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier to discuss personnel (discipline) at 10:37 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Commissioner Ward reconvened the meeting at 10:44 a.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Arts Council agreement, Adams County Training Center Mural Projects; Federal ARC grant funding reductions; EPA Grants, remaining project fund requirements; Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague Meet and Greet; Updates on Sidewalks and Adams County Training Center Projects.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement between Adams County Commissioners through Adams County Economic Development and Adams County Arts Council for the painting of five murals on the exterior of 107 E. Walnut Street, West Union, Ohio. presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

William Baker met with the board to discuss damages to his property due to retaining wall collapse near the Adams County Training Center. Discussion included displaced tenants, insurance policies, damages and repairs to the property along with wall replacement estimates.

Jason Kershner, Director of Government Affairs, Charter Communications, met with the board to discuss broadband expansion in Adams County through Spectrum commencing in early 2022 which will build off existing network in covered areas and expand to unserved areas. Also discussed was the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) that could utilize ARP funding to bridge broadband into unserved rural areas.

A teleconference was held with the Law Office of David Grimes to discuss an update on a petition submitted in July, 2020 by John and Lois McCormick for the vacation on Virginia Road, T-421, Scott Township. In reference to Res: 2020-292, the petition was denied due to Scott Township Trustees were against the proposed vacation.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.