By Julia McCane-Knox

We would like to welcome Ireland A., Sarah J., and Chris F. to our team. Ireland and Sarah join us as library pages and Chris joins us as the Manchester Library’s new library clerk. If you see them around the library, be sure to say, “Hello!”

Do you need a COVID-19 test to get you back to work or school? The Adams County Public Library in Ohio has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to offer COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits to the public for free. The eMed visit is also free. This is COVID-19 testing done from the convenience of your home with accurate results you can trust.

To utilize this service, you will need a smartphone, tablet, and / or laptop with a webcam; an e-mail address; photo ID; an internet connection; and the NAVICA app, which you can download from Google Play or Apple App stores. You will need to use the Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome browser. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more information about this service.

Children and teens are invited to attend our outdoor science program hosted by Adams Brown Recycling. In this program, Recycling Education Specialist Rachel B. demonstrates how to make recycled paper. For more STEAM fun, children and teens are invited to check out the Peebles Library After School Program with Sabrena at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at the North Adams Library with Allison at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Enjoy craft making? Children are invited to the Manchester Library After School Program at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays to explore their creative side.

Join the Adams County Libraries for a galactic time as we hand out Take-Home COSI Science Kits on Friday, September 17. This program is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kits are space-themed and are limited. They will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. While visiting the library, check out our space-themed displays and play games on our new iPads! This program will be out of this world, don’t miss it. Call your local library or visit our calendar of events at adamscolibrary.org for more program details. Once you are there, click on “Upcoming Events” to browse and search for public library programs in the Adams County area.

Check out the incredible content available on Hoopla. Hoopla Digital content includes eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, comics, and music that you can access from either your browser or a mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. To utilize this free resource, all you need is your library card and PIN. Go to adamscolibrary.org and click on the “E-Library” tab for more information.

We have a variety of services to fit your needs. If you need to fax, copy, or print documents, just walk into the library or use curbside services for staff assistance. No appointment is necessary. Questions? Stop in or call your local library. We are here to serve you. Manchester Library: (937) 549-3359; North Adams Library: (937) 386-2556; Peebles Library: (937) 587-2085; West Union Library: (937) 544-2591. We are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates, please check our social media and website at adamscolibrary.org.