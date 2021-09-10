Gordley resigns from Peebles Council after 19 years

Gordley takes a moment to read her retirement card before revealing her commemorative plaque. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Peebles Council met on Sept. 7 to discuss official business and accept a resignation from longstanding Councilwoman Eugenia Gordley.

A motion by Councilman Norman Newman to approve July Mayor and Police Report was seconded by Councilman Charles Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Newman to approve Water and Sewer Report was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

“We have talked about Village Hall and the HVAC system. I told you I would get quotes for HVAC for the police [headquarters] and the council room. In the meantime, I’ve talked to Matt Isaac who does HVAC. Right now, we have a unit for one side of the building and a unit for the other side of the building; [they’re controlled from two different offices]. Because of the way the ventilation and ductwork in the rooms are, nothing is adequate. I got a quote to fix just two rooms; $9,000 to fix one room, and $12,000 for two rooms. Matt Isaac said for $10,000, he’ll combine the two units and put the temperature control in the hallway. For $10,000, he’ll fix from one end of the building to the other on both sides. That’s changing the ductwork, putting them together and making them run as one unit. I’m going to move forward [with the $10,000 bid],” said Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

Mayor Wayne Setty reported that two dumpsters would be placed at the water tower on Marble Furnace Road Monday, Oct. 4.

“Once they’re filled up, that’s it,” he said. No tires will be accepted.

Setty also reported the Splash Pad would be closed on Sept. 8.

“We’re [redoing] the sidewalks in front of Fifth Third Bank from Vine Street intersection down to Walnut Street. I have two estimates, one from Crother’s Construction in the amount of $13,000 and L and H at $8,000,” said Setty. The village administrator will award the bid at his discretion.

“Rarden Road will stay open [during Old Timer’s Day Festival],” said Setty.

Newman reported that since Peebles Police Dept. Captain Mat Nickolas has patrolled Shaker Run Road, the nuisance activity has decreased.

“Still a lot better than it was, but a few of them still think they can do anything they want. But, it’s improved since he was there,” said Newman. He gave a description of two cars in particular still practicing nuisance behavior.

“This is to the mayor, council members, administrator and all the village employees. This letter serves as my official resignation as a member of this council, effective Sept. 30, 2021. I regret that I cannot finish my term in December, however, due to the changes in the medical benefits from my retirement from Peebles Library, it is very much in my best interest to do so. For the past 19 years, it has been my pleasure to serve on the village council. Thank you all, and I wish you all the best,” said Gordley.

Setty stood, and presented Gordley with a card and plaque to commemorate her 19 years of service.

“Thank you all,” she said.

A motion by Countryman to accept Gordley’s resignation as of Sept. 30 was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder.

Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy from the date of resignation, Sept. 30. If the council cannot fill the vacancy, the mayor shall appoint someone.

A motion by Countryman to hire Nickolas as a full-time deputy with the Peebles Police Dept. was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to adjourn was seconded by Gordley, the council agreed.