By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA, OSU Extension, Adams County

Apples are delicious, easy to carry for snacking, low in calories, a natural mouth freshener and very affordable. They are a source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. The soluble fiber helps prevent cholesterol buildup in the walls of our arteries and the insoluble fiber aids in digestion. One medium apple provides approximately 18% of the daily recommended amount of fiber, 10% of the vitamin C, and 5% of the potassium all for less than 100 calories.

Eating the skin of the apple will help you get the maximum benefit from the vitamin C found in apples because almost half the vitamin C is found just underneath the skin. The skin also contains much of the insoluble fiber in apples as well as most of the phytochemicals which can help reduce our risk of a variety of diseases.

Apples are low in calories and fat and cholesterol free which can be helpful when trying to maintain a healthy weight and take care of our heart.

There are many varieties of apples available, although most of us tend to choose only one or two varieties when shopping. While some are good for eating, others are best for cooking, and some are good for both eating and cooking.

The Red Delicious variety is America’s most popular apple which is known for the five little bumps on the bottom. These are best for fresh eating with their distinctive crunchy texture. The Honeycrisp variety is another crunchy apple that is gaining popularity every year as a favorite for eating fresh. It’s unusual color and excellent sweet juicy flavor make it a great snack or salad addition.

The Golden Delicious is my favorite all-purpose apple. It is sweet enough to eat whole, cooks down quickly for applesauce, and has just enough tartness to use in pies. The Gala apple is another popular variety that is good for both eating and cooking.

The late summer Paula Red variety is my favorite pie apple with a pleasingly tart flavor and lovely aroma. These don’t last long into the fall, so get them early. Mcintosh, Rome, Cortland, and Jonathan apples are also good for baking and will be available later into the apple season.

There are many other varieties available so explore something new and find a way to include apples in your diet this fall. For more information, email me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.