By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Council met on Aug. 24 to discuss the resignation of Jerry Kirker and a possible first responders levy.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on Aug. 10, 2021, was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, the council agreed.

A motion by Francis to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Randy Brewer to approve Resolution 2021-16 Amend the Official Certificate – 2401 Special Assessment (Shared Path) was seconded by Councilman John Lafferty, the council agreed.

“We need to pay the bill for the [State Route 41 Shared-use Path Project]. I need the budget to be raised by $375, 530 and the appropriations need to be raised by $407, 530,” said Village Clerk Tanya Johnson.

Council discussed closing the alley from Market Street to Pleasant Street.

“I got the notice on Aug. 13 about the $165,559.05 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds. It said the check should come in within 15 days. On Aug. 30, we’re going to put the new sewer plant online,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

Kirker reported there have been issues with theft at the plant in the last couple of weeks.

“We’re going to start blacktopping, patching holes and repairing streets on [Aug. 26],” said Kirker. Some targeted streets are Randy, Mulberry and Walnut. Road closures may occur.

“On Sept. 28, I will be turning in my resignation. I will be resigning as the fire chief [of West Union Fire Dept]. With everything going on, I feel this may calm things down,” said Kirker. He has been the fire chief for 13 years. Altogether, Kirker has been with the department for 49.

“I don’t know if anybody knows what happened yesterday at the jailhouse — I don’t really want to say what happened — but they had every squad up there to help out on this ordeal. They did a good job. They were very professional. Those are things people don’t see or people don’t say anything about whether it be fire or EMS,” said visitor Paul Brown.

Brown congratulated Kirker on his extensive career at the fire department and praised him for his good work.

“I think it’s time for us to get a first responder levy. Combine them all and try to get something done. Let’s get together and get it done,” said Kirker.

West Union Life Squad Asst. Chief Danni Studebaker reported 148 runs for the month with 1,374 for the year.

“I wish we could count everything we did yesterday individually. Our squad did a phenomenal job. There were three medics there, a couple of basics, some firefighters and deputies. It was a scary situation at first, but luckily, it turned out really well. It took lots of medications from us. We do what we have to do for our people,” said Studebaker.

Studebaker reported the new squad would be in by Wednesday.

“We have had some pretty big runs. We’ve been busy with some very sick patients. We’ve transported a lot of COVID-19 patients. The nursing home — God love their hearts — they’re just losing people. It’s a sad situation. Take care of yourself,” said Studebaker.

Francis reported the West Union Lions Club Chili Fest would be on Oct. 16.

A motion by Francis to enter into executive session as per ORC 121.22(G)(3) Conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action was seconded by Lafferty, the council agreed.

With no further business before the council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.