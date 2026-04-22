C.E. Smith Family Charitable Fund awards grant to support local children

News Release

A newly established fund with the Adams County Community Foundation is making a meaningful difference in the lives of local children.

The C.E. Smith Family Charitable Endowment Fund, created in March 2025 by Bob and Brenda Smith of West Union, was founded to support several causes including the care, protection, and well-being of children and youth in Adams County. The inaugural award of the fund will benefit Adams County Children Services Foundation and the Wilson Children’s Home.

The grant comes as Children Services works to furnish a new 20-room addition at the Wilson Children’s Home.

After Executive Director of Adams County Children’s Services Sonya Meyer shared the need for community support, the Smith Fund is helping in a significant way to fully furnish four rooms.

The Fund will also be used to address priority improvements including living room areas, helping ensure a safe and supportive environment for children in need.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Smith family for their generosity,” said Meyer.

“We were confident the community would help us furnish our new facility, but we never imagined receiving a grant of this magnitude. This support will have a lasting impact on the children we serve,” remarked Angie Ross, Vice Chair of the Children Services Foundation.

Tina Gordley, a member of the Children Services Foundation Board added, “The Adams County Community Foundation has supported our efforts in the past, helping meet basic needs and to provide Christmas gifts for at-risk children. A contribution of this size will truly make a difference in the lives of the youth we serve.”

Adams County Community Foundation President Linda Stepp praised the Smiths for their commitment to the community. “We are fortunate to have the generous support of Bob and Brenda Smith, who have established both the C.E. Smith Family Charitable Fund and the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund to give back in such a meaningful way,” she said.

Foundation Board member John Lawler noted the long-term impact of the gift. “Because this is an endowed fund, it will continue to grow and provide support for our community in many ways for decades to come.”

Community members who wish to support the project can still contribute by sponsoring a room at the new Wilson Children’s Home. For more information, contact Sonya Meyer or Adams County Children Services at (937) 544-2511.

Those interested in making a lasting impact through charitable giving—or establishing their own fund—can contact the Adams County Community Foundation at PO Box 185, West Union, Oh 45693, phone (937) 544-8659 or visit www/accfo.org.