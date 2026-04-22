An unlikely free speech hero

Free speech has been a core part of the American political mosaic since the nation’s dawn. There’s a reason the founding fathers protected it with the First Amendment.

Hundred of years later, who would have assumed a musician known as Afroman would end up a defendant in a legal trial involving free speech?

Last month, an Ohio jury sided with the musician, real name Joseph Foreman, after seven Adams County sheriff’s deputies sued him for criticizing and targeting them in music videos and social media posts. Fortunately, Afroman’s discharge resulted in a significant allegorical victory for freedom of expression. Had the government succeeded in its legal quest, such a victory would have been a most depressing outcome, sending the chilling message that recording and verifying government conduct and criticizing police could result in potentially damaging outcomes.

The admittedly amusing yet serious incident originated in August 2022, when deputies belligerently raided Afroman’s home. According to CNN, the deputies had a warrant to search for proof of drug trafficking and kidnapping. During the raucous search, Afroman’s wife and several security cameras recorded the officers breaking down the front door and rampaging through the home with weapons drawn.

The officers ultimately found no evidence of any wrongdoing or foul play but still confiscated money from the home. In response, Afroman publicly assailed the officers and developed a series of music videos including footage from his security cameras.

In March 2023, the seven deputies involved in the raid claimed they endured “numerous threats, including death threats” and “emotional distress” as a result of Foreman’s music and videos. They further claimed Afroman unfairly profited from their “likeness,” accusing the rapper of defamation and invasion of privacy. Together, these deputies sought nearly $4,000,000 in damages.

In response to the lawsuit, Afroman moved to dismiss, and the American Civil Liberties Union filed an amicus brief on his behalf, labeling the lawsuit as “nothing short of absurd.”

“This case is a classic entry into the SLAPP suit genre: a meritless effort to use a lawsuit to silence criticism. And not just any criticism, but criticism specifically of government actors,” the ACLU noted. “Plaintiffs do not identify the substance of any particular statement in the videos — or for that matter, anywhere else — that they claim is false. Instead, the central focus of their complaint is that Mr. Foreman is making money off of his video commentary and related merchandise and is criticizing Plaintiffs harshly in the process. That is not tortious conduct; it is protected speech.”

“No reasonable person would expect a police officer not to be criticized,” Afroman’s defense lawyer, David Osborne, said. “They’ve been called names before.”

Afroman appeared in court wearing an American flag suit, clearly demonstrating he was exercising his First Amendment rights when he released his music videos.

Dismissing all 13 claims against Afroman, Judge Jonathan Hein announced, “In all circumstances, the jury finds in favor of the defendant.”

Afroman quickly connected with social media to laud his victory, declaring it was “not only for artists. It’s for Americans.” He further opined, “We have freedom of speech. They … did me wrong and sued me because I was talking about it.”

The First Amendment protects social commentary, so he is indisputably correct. Afroman was exercising his rights as an American, and the court upheld the rule of law in this case.

Despite the fact he won (as he should have), such lawsuits could ruin individuals without the financial resources Foreman has. Moreover, even for those who do, such lawsuits might be financially insignificant but emotionally draining nuisances.

Now more than ever, our nation’s citizens must continue to combat and speak out against injustice wherever it rears its head. More cases like this one may arise in the future, and the next target may not be a famous rapper.

As Afroman reiterated, government is “for the people, by the people.” If our goal is to preserve freedom of speech and democracy, it’s something we still need to fight for.

Elwood Watson is a professor of History and Black Studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.